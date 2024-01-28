Mergers and Acquisitions Poised for Growth in Türkiye and Globally in 2024

The Merger and Acquisition (M&A) landscape is primed for a significant upturn in 2024, both on a global scale and in Türkiye according to Ernst & Young's projections.

The Turkish market is poised to witness an acceleration of activities across various sectors such as industrial production, renewable energy, food, and in particular, chemical products.

Technology Sector: The New Investment Hub

Among the sectors expected to see a surge in activity, technology companies, especially those operating in the Software as a Service (SaaS), financial technologies, gaming, and e-commerce spaces, are predicted to lead the charge. A noticeable uptick in transaction numbers is forecasted, painting a promising picture for investment attraction within these industries.

Privatization Revenues Set to Increase

E&Y's outlook also foresees an elevation in privatization revenues for 2024 compared to previous years. This sanguine view is underpinned by the expected favourable impact of high interest rates, resolution of uncertainties in the aftermath of the general election, and the full economic recovery from the pandemic's effects.

Foreign Investor Interest on the Rise Despite Challenges

Despite a temporary downturn in M&A activities due to circumstances such as the February earthquakes, electoral and economic uncertainties, and regional geopolitical developments, foreign investor interest in Türkiye has continued to grow. The U.S., the U.K., the European Union, and the United Arab Emirates have emerged as the primary sources of these investments, enticed by Türkiye's strategic position and cost advantages.

A Look at the Numbers

Deloitte reported that M&A transaction volume in Türkiye fell from $11.5 billion in 2022 to $8 billion in the preceding year, with a 3 percent decrease in the number of deals to 403. However, foreign financial assets in Türkiye skyrocketed by 94 percent in 2023, reaching a staggering 2.57 trillion Turkish Liras. Equities formed the lion's share of these assets, with fixed-income assets and deposits constituting smaller parts. The total financial assets held by both Turkish and foreign investors swelled by 60 percent, touching 25.2 trillion liras. Moreover, Turkish domestic investors also augmented their financial asset holdings by 56.7 percent to 22.6 trillion liras.