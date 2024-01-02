en English
Business

Mazu Yachts Unveils the 92 DS: A Pioneering Superyacht

By: Safak Costu
Published: January 2, 2024 at 10:11 am EST
Mazu Yachts Unveils the 92 DS: A Pioneering Superyacht

Mazu Yachts, the preeminent Turkish shipyard revered for its bespoke chase boats, has broadened its horizons by launching a fresh series of superyachts. The Mazu 92 DS, introduced at the Cannes Yachting Festival, signifies the shipyard’s transition towards crafting larger, full-displacement vessels. Future plans indicate that this series will soon include 112- and 132-foot models, marking an ambitious shift in the company’s direction.

The World’s First Steel-Hulled Boat with Volvo IPS Propulsion

The Mazu 92 DS is a trailblazer in maritime technology, being the world’s first steel-hulled boat equipped with Volvo IPS propulsion. This system is typically associated with smaller, fiberglass motoryachts, making the 92 DS a standout in its class. Powered by triple Volvo Penta IPS 1050s, this yacht can reach a top speed of 18 knots and boasts a cruising range of 1,170 nautical miles.

Robust Design Meets Luxury

Flaunting a robust, steel-hulled design featuring a plumb-bow exterior and vertical windshield, the Mazu 92 DS presents a striking, commercial vessel-like appearance. However, its luxurious interior, designed by Red Yacht Design, is anything but utilitarian. A backlit yellow quartz element serves as a focal point, lending an aura of opulence to the surroundings. The smartly engineered lower salon merges seamlessly with the yacht’s beach club, creating a unified entertainment space.

Generational Preferences Catered To

The Mazu 92 DS is also notable for its accommodation capabilities. A spacious 22-foot beam provides ample room for a main-deck master suite, a full-beam VIP stateroom, and additional guest cabins. This creates distinct spaces for different generational preferences, an innovative feature that allows Baby Boomers and Millennials to find their perfect spots onboard. The flybridge is another highlight, offering expansive space, a carbon fiber superstructure for reduced weight, and a hardtop with adjustable slits for weather control, further enhancing the yacht’s appeal.

Business Turkey
author

Safak Costu

Şafak Coştu kicked off her career in journalism by contributing to some of Turkey's most renowned national publications, showcasing her formidable skills and ability. With time, she expanded her professional field, incorporating writing and teaching into her domain of expertise. Working as the Chief Correspondent for BNN Türkiye, Şafak leverages her extensive knowledge and skills to deliver insightful reports on the region's latest happenings. With her deep understanding and unique point of view on contemporary matters, she has firmly established herself as a respected figure in Turkish journalism.

