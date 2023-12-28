en English
Disaster

Magnitude 5.5 Earthquake Jolts Eastern Turkey: Significant Damage Reported

author
By: Safak Costu
Published: December 28, 2023 at 5:07 am EST
In a significant seismic event, a magnitude 5.5 earthquake struck the eastern region of Turkey on Thursday. The European-Mediterranean Seismological Center (EMSC) confirmed the earthquake’s magnitude and the affected area. Details regarding the impact of the earthquake, such as any damage, potential casualties, or the response from local authorities and emergency services, are yet to be disclosed.

Earthquake Details

The 5.5 magnitude earthquake was reported by the Latest Earthquakes application, which provides comprehensive information about recent seismic activities. The application also provides users with access to earthquake maps and data from the United States Geological Survey (USGS).

According to the GFZ German Research Centre for Geosciences, the earthquake’s epicenter was initially determined to be 53.10 degrees south latitude and 117.91 degrees west longitude.

Impact and Response

The earthquake had a significant impact on the region, causing structures to collapse and resulting in multiple injuries. Rescue teams have been dispatched to the affected area near the town of Sivrice, the earthquake’s epicenter, to search for potential survivors.

Seismic Activity in Turkey

Earthquakes are not a rarity in Turkey, a country that rests on several active fault lines. The nation has previously experienced devastating earthquakes with serious repercussions. As this report is an initial announcement, further information regarding the earthquake’s impact is expected to be provided as assessments are conducted on the ground.

Şafak Coştu kicked off her career in journalism by contributing to some of Turkey's most renowned national publications, showcasing her formidable skills and ability. With time, she expanded her professional field, incorporating writing and teaching into her domain of expertise. Working as the Chief Correspondent for BNN Türkiye, Şafak leverages her extensive knowledge and skills to deliver insightful reports on the region's latest happenings. With her deep understanding and unique point of view on contemporary matters, she has firmly established herself as a respected figure in Turkish journalism.

