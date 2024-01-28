Lumiwings Nears Approval for New Istanbul-Tuzla Air Route

The Greek airline Lumiwings is nearing the final stages of securing approval from the Directorate for Flights of Turkey for a new air traffic connection between Tuzla and Istanbul. This follows a previous licensing attempt by Air Montenegro for the same route, which remained unutilised and consequently led to the initiation of a fresh licensing process.

Lumiwings: A Rising Player in Tuzla

Lumiwings has been operating at the Tuzla International Airport since December, with one aircraft currently stationed at the airport. The airline runs flights to various international destinations, including Stockholm, Halmstad, Maastricht, Saarbrucken, and Esbjerg. The new route to Istanbul is pending final verification by the Turkish aviation authority.

Imminent Approval and Anticipated Outcomes

Dzevad Halilcevic, the Director of Tuzla Airport, affirmed the upcoming approval from the Directorate for Flights of Turkey. The vetting process is expected to conclude over the weekend, with the issuance of the official license potentially occurring the subsequent week. Once the permit is secured, Lumiwings will be able to announce the flight schedule for the route, with services anticipated to be available during the winter period.

Implications for Tuzla International Airport

The introduction of the Tuzla-Istanbul service by Lumiwings is a significant milestone for Tuzla International Airport. The establishment of this new connection is expected to boost the airport's operations, which have been struggling. The airport has already seen a resurgence with the help of Lumiwings, and the new Istanbul route only adds to this momentum. There has been significant interest in the new route, suggesting its economic viability for the airline and the airport alike.