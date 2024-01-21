London Protest Sheds Light on Levi's Factory Workers' Struggle in Turkey

On a biting winter Saturday, the iconic Levi's store on Regent Street in London became the backdrop for a poignant demonstration. Protesters, united in their cause, rallied against the alleged mistreatment of Levi's factory workers in Turkey. The demonstration was not an isolated act of defiance but part of a larger, global outcry, orchestrated by Solidarity with the People of Turkey (Spot).

The Struggle of Ozak Textile Workers

At the center of the protest, and the international day of action it was part of, lay the struggle of the workers at Ozak Textile. These workers have been striking since November 27, fighting for their fundamental right to organize under the union of their choice. Their resilience, however, has been met with a series of abuses. Reports indicate unfair dismissals, wage cuts, and even violent arrests. The most shocking of these allegations are the assaults by Turkish military forces, deploying tear gas and rubber bullets against the striking workers.

Third Protest in London: A Continuing Fight

The London protest marked the third such demonstration in the city. The campaigners, unwavering in their resolve, have vowed to continue protesting until Levi's and Zara, another fashion chain implicated, take decisive action. The demanded actions are clear: either sever ties with Ozak Textile or exert substantial pressure to halt the alleged abuses.

International Solidarity: The Call for Workers' Rights

A spokeswoman for Spot underscored the demand for the companies to respect workers' rights and protect them from violence. She drew a parallel between the international nature of trade unionism and the treatment of retail staff in Britain. Her words echoed with the support from the Unite migrant workers branch and the National Shop Stewards Network.