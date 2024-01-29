Kocaeli North Metro Line Included in 2024 Investment Program by Presidential Decision

In a significant stride towards improving public transportation in the region, Mayor Tahir Büyükakın of Kocaeli Metropolitan Municipality has proclaimed the inclusion of the 1st phase of the Kocaeli North Metro Line in the 2024 investment program. This monumental decision, emanating from the Presidential office, paves the way for an ambitious project aligned with the municipality's transportation master plan.

Investment Surpasses Municipality's Budget by 2.5 Times

The magnitude of this project is underscored by the whopping investment volume of 95 billion Turkish Liras, which is 2.5 times the budget of the municipality. The first phase of the Northern Metro Line, stretching 26 km from the Körfez district to Kartepe, promises to revolutionize public transportation in the region. The project includes three stations in the Körfez district, with additional stops planned towards Izmit and Atalar District in the subsequent phase.

Central Government's Crucial Role

Mayor Büyükakın expressed deep gratitude to President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan for his pivotal role in approving the investment and facilitating the transfer of another metro line project to the Ministry of Transport. The central government's commitment to this project signifies its dedication to ensure optimal utilization of the city's resources and enhance the public transportation network.

Procurement Process to Begin Soon

With the Presidential seal of approval, the procurement process for the first phase of the Kocaeli North Metro Line is set to commence shortly. The onset of this project signifies a new era of efficient public transportation, a testament to the city's progressive approach towards infrastructural development and resource management.