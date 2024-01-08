en English
Business

Kayseri Gathering Spotlights Women’s Role in Local Economy

By: Safak Costu
Published: January 8, 2024 at 1:30 am EST
Kayseri Gathering Spotlights Women’s Role in Local Economy

In a significant gathering held in Kayseri, Members of Parliament, mayors, and various non-governmental organization leaders came together to highlight the pivotal role of women in the local economy. The meeting was an initiative of the Leading Businesswomen Association (KLİK), aiming to introduce new projects and ideas that could potentially stimulate the local business landscape.

Women Empowerment: Core Agenda

Nurhayat Canbolat Vural, the President of KLİK, led the discussion, emphasizing the importance of women’s involvement in industry and business. She stressed the need for empowering women, not merely as a social justice cause but as a critical economic strategy. Her goal is to promote Kayseri through collective ideas and initiatives from the meeting’s attendees.

Support from Key Figures

Dr. Memduh Büyükkılıç, the Mayor of Kayseri Metropolitan Municipality, also voiced his support for the initiative in his address. He praised the entrepreneurial spirit of Kayseri women and expressed his backing for their increasing role in business leadership. The mayor commended the efforts of KLİK and its president, hoping for a prosperous path ahead for their endeavors.

A Step Towards Prosperity

The meeting marked an important step towards a more inclusive and prosperous future for Kayseri. By emphasizing the importance of women’s involvement in economic activities, the gathering has potentially set the stage for a new wave of projects and initiatives that harness the power of women in business. As the world continues to acknowledge the importance of gender equality in economic growth, such initiatives play a crucial role in shaping a balanced and robust business environment.

Business Turkey
Safak Costu

Şafak Coştu kicked off her career in journalism by contributing to some of Turkey's most renowned national publications, showcasing her formidable skills and ability. With time, she expanded her professional field, incorporating writing and teaching into her domain of expertise. Working as the Chief Correspondent for BNN Türkiye, Şafak leverages her extensive knowledge and skills to deliver insightful reports on the region's latest happenings. With her deep understanding and unique point of view on contemporary matters, she has firmly established herself as a respected figure in Turkish journalism.

