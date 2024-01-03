en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Business

Karabük Traders Face Inspection of Weighing Instruments, Non-Compliance May Result in Fines and Imprisonment

author
By: Safak Costu
Published: January 3, 2024 at 12:46 am EST
Karabük Traders Face Inspection of Weighing Instruments, Non-Compliance May Result in Fines and Imprisonment

In Karabük, a stringent measure to ensure accurate and regulatory compliance in trade has been put into motion by Mayor Rafet Vergili. The mayor has initiated the process for the control and inspection of measuring and weighing instruments used by tradesmen. This move aligns with the provisions of Law No. 3516 on Measurements and Settings.

The Scope and Process of Inspection

The law mandates a periodic inspection and stamping of such instruments every two years. The instruments that fall into this category span a broad range of devices. They include mechanical and electronic scales, weighbridges, and other devices that measure parameters such as meters, liters, grams, and kilograms. To be considered legal for sale or use, these instruments must bear a first inspection stamp from the Ministry of Industry and Trade.

Regulations and Penalties

Unauthorised tampering with the inspection stamps is strictly prohibited, and any repairs require a permit from the Measurements and Adjustment Unit. Tradesmen are required to declare their instruments to the municipality for inspection between January 2 and February 29, 2024. Non-compliance with these regulations by the deadline can lead to serious consequences.

Penalties for failing to comply with the regulations are laid down in Article 3516 of the Measures and Calibration Law. These include fines, additional penalties under the Misdemeanor Law, and the confiscation of non-compliant instruments. More severe repercussions, including potential imprisonment sanctions, are specified under the Turkish Penal Code.

0
Business Turkey
author

Safak Costu

Şafak Coştu kicked off her career in journalism by contributing to some of Turkey's most renowned national publications, showcasing her formidable skills and ability. With time, she expanded her professional field, incorporating writing and teaching into her domain of expertise. Working as the Chief Correspondent for BNN Türkiye, Şafak leverages her extensive knowledge and skills to deliver insightful reports on the region's latest happenings. With her deep understanding and unique point of view on contemporary matters, she has firmly established herself as a respected figure in Turkish journalism.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Evelyn Partners Strengthens Leeds Investment Team with New Partner

By Ebenezer Mensah

The Royal Mint's Net Zero Targets Officially Validated by SBTi

By Nitish Verma

Tech Start-ups and the ASX: A Tale of Hesitation and Hope

By Geeta Pillai

NFU Warns of Potential Consolidation in Horticulture; Urban gro Inc Secures $20M Contract

By Rizwan Shah

Tan Delta Systems Forecasts Lower 2023 Revenue: Progress and Optimism ...
@Business · 1 min
Tan Delta Systems Forecasts Lower 2023 Revenue: Progress and Optimism ...
heart comment 0
FTSE 100 Marks 40th Anniversary: A Peek into Global Markets and Corporate Milestones

By Momen Zellmi

FTSE 100 Marks 40th Anniversary: A Peek into Global Markets and Corporate Milestones
German Bund Yields Surge without Market-Driving News: A Prediction of Upcoming Change?

By Geeta Pillai

German Bund Yields Surge without Market-Driving News: A Prediction of Upcoming Change?
Nigerian Banks Amplify Support for SMEs: A Look Back at 2023

By Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed

Nigerian Banks Amplify Support for SMEs: A Look Back at 2023
The Rise of E-commerce in Saudi Arabia: A New Era of Opportunities and Challenges

By Hadeel Hashem

The Rise of E-commerce in Saudi Arabia: A New Era of Opportunities and Challenges
Latest Headlines
World News
Nepal to Destroy Four Million Doses of Sinovac COVID-19 Vaccines
25 seconds
Nepal to Destroy Four Million Doses of Sinovac COVID-19 Vaccines
Unrest in Bimbilla: Supporters of Candidate Alhaji Nuhu Zaruk Protest Vetting Exclusion
1 min
Unrest in Bimbilla: Supporters of Candidate Alhaji Nuhu Zaruk Protest Vetting Exclusion
Polly Emenike Honored for his Contributions to the Nanka Champions League
1 min
Polly Emenike Honored for his Contributions to the Nanka Champions League
World Braille Day 2024: Celebrating Louis Braille's Legacy and the Power of Inclusion
1 min
World Braille Day 2024: Celebrating Louis Braille's Legacy and the Power of Inclusion
Seven Unsuccessful Loan Deals in Premier League History
2 mins
Seven Unsuccessful Loan Deals in Premier League History
Echoes of Conflict: Protests in Istanbul and Crisis in Ukraine
2 mins
Echoes of Conflict: Protests in Istanbul and Crisis in Ukraine
Maratha Reservation Agitation Intensifies in Maharashtra: New Leader Emerges Amidst Political Turmoil
2 mins
Maratha Reservation Agitation Intensifies in Maharashtra: New Leader Emerges Amidst Political Turmoil
FTSE 100 Marks 40th Anniversary: A Peek into Global Markets and Corporate Milestones
2 mins
FTSE 100 Marks 40th Anniversary: A Peek into Global Markets and Corporate Milestones
Heybridge Swifts Football Team Triumphs with Seven Points from Three Matches
2 mins
Heybridge Swifts Football Team Triumphs with Seven Points from Three Matches
World Braille Day 2024: Celebrating Louis Braille's Legacy and the Power of Inclusion
1 min
World Braille Day 2024: Celebrating Louis Braille's Legacy and the Power of Inclusion
32nd Anniversary of 'Wednesday Demonstration': A Resonating Call for Justice Amidst Regional Tensions
6 mins
32nd Anniversary of 'Wednesday Demonstration': A Resonating Call for Justice Amidst Regional Tensions
Michael Smith Triumphs Over Michael Van Gerwen in Historic Darts Championship Match
36 mins
Michael Smith Triumphs Over Michael Van Gerwen in Historic Darts Championship Match
Vietnam's UNESCO Heritage Sites: A Rising Force in Global Tourism
4 hours
Vietnam's UNESCO Heritage Sites: A Rising Force in Global Tourism
India's Truckers' Strike Called Off, Saudi Arabia Joins BRICS, and More
5 hours
India's Truckers' Strike Called Off, Saudi Arabia Joins BRICS, and More
Fermi Paradox and the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence: A Closer Look
6 hours
Fermi Paradox and the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence: A Closer Look
Nepal's Political Metamorphosis: Royal Massacre to Republic
6 hours
Nepal's Political Metamorphosis: Royal Massacre to Republic
New Zealand's Economy in Transition: Reflecting on 2023 and Looking Ahead to 2024
7 hours
New Zealand's Economy in Transition: Reflecting on 2023 and Looking Ahead to 2024
Wolf Moon Howls in the New Year with Astronomical Spectacles to Follow
9 hours
Wolf Moon Howls in the New Year with Astronomical Spectacles to Follow

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app