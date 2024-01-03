Karabük Traders Face Inspection of Weighing Instruments, Non-Compliance May Result in Fines and Imprisonment

In Karabük, a stringent measure to ensure accurate and regulatory compliance in trade has been put into motion by Mayor Rafet Vergili. The mayor has initiated the process for the control and inspection of measuring and weighing instruments used by tradesmen. This move aligns with the provisions of Law No. 3516 on Measurements and Settings.

The Scope and Process of Inspection

The law mandates a periodic inspection and stamping of such instruments every two years. The instruments that fall into this category span a broad range of devices. They include mechanical and electronic scales, weighbridges, and other devices that measure parameters such as meters, liters, grams, and kilograms. To be considered legal for sale or use, these instruments must bear a first inspection stamp from the Ministry of Industry and Trade.

Regulations and Penalties

Unauthorised tampering with the inspection stamps is strictly prohibited, and any repairs require a permit from the Measurements and Adjustment Unit. Tradesmen are required to declare their instruments to the municipality for inspection between January 2 and February 29, 2024. Non-compliance with these regulations by the deadline can lead to serious consequences.

Penalties for failing to comply with the regulations are laid down in Article 3516 of the Measures and Calibration Law. These include fines, additional penalties under the Misdemeanor Law, and the confiscation of non-compliant instruments. More severe repercussions, including potential imprisonment sanctions, are specified under the Turkish Penal Code.