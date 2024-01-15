Jubilant Foodworks Extends Bid Deadline for DP Eurasia Shares

Jubilant Foodworks Netherlands BV, the holder of master franchise rights for Domino's Pizza in various South Asian countries, has extended the acceptance deadline for its bid for shares of DP Eurasia NV until January 31. The initial offer of 85 pence per share, launched on November 28, was later revised to 95 pence per share in December. Despite the enhanced bid, the board of DP Eurasia, the master franchisee of Domino's Pizza brand in Turkey, Azerbaijan, and Georgia, has unanimously decided not to endorse the offer, advising minority shareholders to abstain from action.

Unmoved by Revised Offer

Even with the upped offer, DP Eurasia's board remains steadfast in its stance, dissuading its minority shareholders from accepting. As of December 18, Jubilant Foodworks owns approximately 54.7% of DP Eurasia's issued and outstanding share capital, which equates to 80.1 million shares.

The current share price of DP Eurasia stands at 95.50 pence, reflecting a 2.6% decrease in London trading as per the latest update. The market's response to the extended deadline and increased offer has been lukewarm at best, raising questions about the future of Jubilant's bid.