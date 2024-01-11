en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Japan

Japan and Turkey Mark Centenary of Diplomatic Relations with Anime Film Screening

author
By: Aqsa Younas Rana
Published: January 11, 2024 at 2:48 am EST
Japan and Turkey Mark Centenary of Diplomatic Relations with Anime Film Screening

Japan and Turkey have ushered in the 100th year of their diplomatic relationship with a distinctive celebration in Ankara, featuring the screening of a Japanese anime film. This commemorative event signifies not just a century of cordial relations, but also the deep-seated cultural exchange that has helped foster a resilient bond between the two nations.

A Century of Diplomacy

Marking a key milestone in their diplomatic ties, Japan and Turkey have jointly orchestrated a unique event that marries culture and diplomacy. The event was graced by speeches from the Japanese ambassador and a representative from the Japanese House of Representatives, both of whom hailed the enduring friendship and cultural interplay between Japan and Türkiye.

Unveiling Shared Experiences through Art

The centerpiece of the event was the anime film ‘The House of the Lost on the Cape.’ The narrative chronicles the saga of individuals uniting in the aftermath of an earthquake, a poignant reflection of the shared experience of natural disasters that both countries have endured. This film serves as a testament to the shared cultural interests and the role of art as a form of soft power in international relations.

Deepening Relations Beyond Diplomacy

The celebration was not merely a look back at the historical ties but also an opportunity to strengthen future relations and mutual understanding through cultural exchange. Over the past 100 years, Japan and Turkey have cultivated a robust bond, facilitated by mutual visits by dignitaries and collaborations across various sectors. The centenary celebration is a testament to the enduring bond between Japan and Turkey and the role of cultural diplomacy in fostering international relationships.

0
Japan Turkey
author

Aqsa Younas Rana

Aqsa Younas stands as a beacon in international journalism, renowned for her compelling narratives and dedication to highlighting the stories of those affected by pressing global matters. With a fervent drive for environmental advocacy, Aqsa adeptly leverages her prominent voice to inspire transformation. She not only raises consciousness but also galvanizes collective action to address the universal challenges we collectively face.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Japan

See more
26 mins ago
TV Asahi Set to Premiere Shoshimin Anime Adaptation 'How to Become Ordinary' in July 2024
In a recent announcement, TV Asahi has set the stage for the anime adaptation of Honobu Yonezawa’s renowned Shoshimin light novel series, scheduled to hit screens in July 2024. The adaptation, titled ‘How to Become Ordinary’, is set to breathe life into the novels ‘The Case of the Springtime Limited-Edition Strawberry Tart’ and ‘The Case
TV Asahi Set to Premiere Shoshimin Anime Adaptation 'How to Become Ordinary' in July 2024
Frieren: Beyond Journey's End Episode 19 to Air on January 19, 2024
2 hours ago
Frieren: Beyond Journey's End Episode 19 to Air on January 19, 2024
U.S. and Japan Strengthen Strategic Alliance in High-Level Diplomatic Meeting
3 hours ago
U.S. and Japan Strengthen Strategic Alliance in High-Level Diplomatic Meeting
Robotics at Tech Events: An Innovation Showcase and the Future of Home Robots
32 mins ago
Robotics at Tech Events: An Innovation Showcase and the Future of Home Robots
Indirect Toll of Disasters: Elderly Man Dies at Evacuation Center Post Noto Peninsula Earthquake
33 mins ago
Indirect Toll of Disasters: Elderly Man Dies at Evacuation Center Post Noto Peninsula Earthquake
U.S. Navy Officer Lt. Ridge Alkonis Released from Custody After Fatal Car Crash in Japan
35 mins ago
U.S. Navy Officer Lt. Ridge Alkonis Released from Custody After Fatal Car Crash in Japan
Latest Headlines
World News
South Korean Court Orders MBC to Correct Report on President Yoon's Hot Mic Remarks
3 mins
South Korean Court Orders MBC to Correct Report on President Yoon's Hot Mic Remarks
Ebonyi Governor Francis Nwifuru Celebrates Supreme Court Victory
4 mins
Ebonyi Governor Francis Nwifuru Celebrates Supreme Court Victory
Umkhonto weSizwe Party Sparks Controversy: ANC's Logo or Deeper Offense?
7 mins
Umkhonto weSizwe Party Sparks Controversy: ANC's Logo or Deeper Offense?
Barbados' Volleyball Star Shonte Seale Signs Contract with Kazakhstan's Amaty
10 mins
Barbados' Volleyball Star Shonte Seale Signs Contract with Kazakhstan's Amaty
UK and US to Initiate Air Strikes on Ansar Allah in Yemen
11 mins
UK and US to Initiate Air Strikes on Ansar Allah in Yemen
ANC Gears Up for 112th Anniversary: A Look at the Key Figures and Priorities
12 mins
ANC Gears Up for 112th Anniversary: A Look at the Key Figures and Priorities
Jamaica's High Road Fatality Rate: PAHO Calls for Urgent Intersectoral Action
14 mins
Jamaica's High Road Fatality Rate: PAHO Calls for Urgent Intersectoral Action
Thrilling Day of Horse Racing Ahead at Warwick Racecourse
14 mins
Thrilling Day of Horse Racing Ahead at Warwick Racecourse
Whoopi Goldberg Stands Up for Taylor Swift Against Conspiracy Theory
14 mins
Whoopi Goldberg Stands Up for Taylor Swift Against Conspiracy Theory
WBC Clarifies Artur Beterbiev's Atypical Anti-Doping Test Findings
48 mins
WBC Clarifies Artur Beterbiev's Atypical Anti-Doping Test Findings
Cape Verde Declared Malaria-Free: A Historic Milestone for Sub-Saharan Africa
6 hours
Cape Verde Declared Malaria-Free: A Historic Milestone for Sub-Saharan Africa
Hi-Rez Studios Unveils SMITE 2: The Next-Gen Action MOBA Game
7 hours
Hi-Rez Studios Unveils SMITE 2: The Next-Gen Action MOBA Game
LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga - A Stepping Stone for Future LEGO FPS Games?
7 hours
LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga - A Stepping Stone for Future LEGO FPS Games?
Tekken 8: Unleashing New Characters and Innovative Gameplay
8 hours
Tekken 8: Unleashing New Characters and Innovative Gameplay
SERC Students Gain Practical Insights at Savoy Construction Site
10 hours
SERC Students Gain Practical Insights at Savoy Construction Site
Seven Confirmed Cases of Mpox in Auckland Raise Concerns
12 hours
Seven Confirmed Cases of Mpox in Auckland Raise Concerns
Sri Lanka's Healthcare Crisis: Soldiers Deployed Amid Nationwide Strike
12 hours
Sri Lanka's Healthcare Crisis: Soldiers Deployed Amid Nationwide Strike
Sri Lanka Earns IMF Praise for Successful Initial Economic Reform Review
13 hours
Sri Lanka Earns IMF Praise for Successful Initial Economic Reform Review

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app