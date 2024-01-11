en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Japan

Japan and Turkey Mark Centenary of Diplomatic Relations with Anime Film Screening

author
By: Aqsa Younas Rana
Published: January 11, 2024 at 2:45 am EST
Japan and Turkey Mark Centenary of Diplomatic Relations with Anime Film Screening

Japan and Turkey have ushered in the 100th year of their diplomatic relationship with a distinctive celebration in Ankara, featuring the screening of a Japanese anime film. This commemorative event signifies not just a century of cordial relations, but also the deep-seated cultural exchange that has helped foster a resilient bond between the two nations.

A Century of Diplomacy

Marking a key milestone in their diplomatic ties, Japan and Turkey have jointly orchestrated a unique event that marries culture and diplomacy. The event was graced by speeches from the Japanese ambassador and a representative from the Japanese House of Representatives, both of whom hailed the enduring friendship and cultural interplay between Japan and Türkiye.

Unveiling Shared Experiences through Art

The centerpiece of the event was the anime film ‘The House of the Lost on the Cape.’ The narrative chronicles the saga of individuals uniting in the aftermath of an earthquake, a poignant reflection of the shared experience of natural disasters that both countries have endured. This film serves as a testament to the shared cultural interests and the role of art as a form of soft power in international relations.

Deepening Relations Beyond Diplomacy

The celebration was not merely a look back at the historical ties but also an opportunity to strengthen future relations and mutual understanding through cultural exchange. Over the past 100 years, Japan and Turkey have cultivated a robust bond, facilitated by mutual visits by dignitaries and collaborations across various sectors. The centenary celebration is a testament to the enduring bond between Japan and Turkey and the role of cultural diplomacy in fostering international relationships.

0
Japan Turkey
author

Aqsa Younas Rana

Aqsa Younas stands as a beacon in international journalism, renowned for her compelling narratives and dedication to highlighting the stories of those affected by pressing global matters. With a fervent drive for environmental advocacy, Aqsa adeptly leverages her prominent voice to inspire transformation. She not only raises consciousness but also galvanizes collective action to address the universal challenges we collectively face.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Japan

See more
2 hours ago
Nintendo Leaker Hints at New Game Boy Advance Titles for Switch Online
In a recent cryptic tweet, reputable Nintendo leaker Pyoro_X has set the gaming community abuzz with speculation. The tweet, alluding to Game Boy Advance (GBA) titles, has sparked anticipation for potential new additions to the Nintendo Switch Online (NSO) service. Having a proven track record of accurate Nintendo leaks, Pyoro_X’s hint is taken seriously by
Nintendo Leaker Hints at New Game Boy Advance Titles for Switch Online
Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Epilogue Set for Global Release on January 11, 2024
5 hours ago
Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Epilogue Set for Global Release on January 11, 2024
Severe Cold and Risk of Landslides in Earthquake-Hit Noto Peninsula; Public Advised Caution
8 hours ago
Severe Cold and Risk of Landslides in Earthquake-Hit Noto Peninsula; Public Advised Caution
Cold Snap Raises Landslide Concerns in Earthquake-Hit Noto Peninsula
3 hours ago
Cold Snap Raises Landslide Concerns in Earthquake-Hit Noto Peninsula
BlueAnt Soundblade: Redefining Desktop Audio at CES 2024
4 hours ago
BlueAnt Soundblade: Redefining Desktop Audio at CES 2024
Larry June and Cardo Drop 'Stickin' and Movin'' Music Video from 'The Night Shift'
5 hours ago
Larry June and Cardo Drop 'Stickin' and Movin'' Music Video from 'The Night Shift'
Latest Headlines
World News
Toronto's Challenges: Brewing Concerns, Healthcare Crisis, and Tax Hikes
3 mins
Toronto's Challenges: Brewing Concerns, Healthcare Crisis, and Tax Hikes
Walk-On Player Griffin Waiss Seeks New Opportunities via Transfer Portal
3 mins
Walk-On Player Griffin Waiss Seeks New Opportunities via Transfer Portal
UK and US Unite in Coordinated Strikes Against Houthi Rebels
4 mins
UK and US Unite in Coordinated Strikes Against Houthi Rebels
Ga-DOTA-CCK-66: A Beacon of Hope for Medullary Thyroid Cancer Diagnosis and Treatment
5 mins
Ga-DOTA-CCK-66: A Beacon of Hope for Medullary Thyroid Cancer Diagnosis and Treatment
Punjab's Healthcare Minister Advocates for Higher Legal Marriage Age for Girls
5 mins
Punjab's Healthcare Minister Advocates for Higher Legal Marriage Age for Girls
Amia Ocanas: The Rising Star of Glades Day's Girls' Soccer Team
5 mins
Amia Ocanas: The Rising Star of Glades Day's Girls' Soccer Team
NBA Report Challenges the Effectiveness of Load Management in Reducing Injuries
6 mins
NBA Report Challenges the Effectiveness of Load Management in Reducing Injuries
Transition and Triumph: Northeastern Women's Hockey Braces for Beanpot Tournament
7 mins
Transition and Triumph: Northeastern Women's Hockey Braces for Beanpot Tournament
Breastfeeding in Infants' Early Months Lowers Risk of Childhood Obesity: Study
7 mins
Breastfeeding in Infants' Early Months Lowers Risk of Childhood Obesity: Study
Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up': Reviving Lost Voices of Jewish Teens from the 1930s
4 hours
Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up': Reviving Lost Voices of Jewish Teens from the 1930s
Haribo Sets Guinness World Record for Largest Gummy Candy Mosaic
5 hours
Haribo Sets Guinness World Record for Largest Gummy Candy Mosaic
Cai Qi: The Rising Power in China's Political Landscape
5 hours
Cai Qi: The Rising Power in China's Political Landscape
China's Premier at WEF 2024: A Beacon for Global Economic Recovery
7 hours
China's Premier at WEF 2024: A Beacon for Global Economic Recovery
Journalist Mohamed Jamal Thalathini Killed in Israeli Airstrikes
7 hours
Journalist Mohamed Jamal Thalathini Killed in Israeli Airstrikes
Ken Krimstein Revives Lost Voices from the 1930s in Graphic Novel
8 hours
Ken Krimstein Revives Lost Voices from the 1930s in Graphic Novel
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
10 hours
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
10 hours
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide at the International Court of Justice
11 hours
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide at the International Court of Justice

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app