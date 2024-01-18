en English
Izmir Celebrates Liberation Centennial with Historic Memorial House

By: Safak Costu
Published: January 18, 2024 at 3:46 am EST
Izmir Celebrates Liberation Centennial with Historic Memorial House

The Turkish city of Izmir celebrated the 100th anniversary of its liberation with the inauguration of the “100th Anniversary of Our Liberation Memorial House” at the historic Yemişçizade Mansion. The Memorial House, brimming with about 200 exhibits that venerate the city’s fight for independence, has become a magnet for visitors.

Public Contributions to the Memorial House

The Memorial House is not just a repository of historical artifacts but a living echo of the city’s past, with various items donated by local residents. These items, both personal and historically significant, include photographs, medals, swords, military bandoliers, epaulettes, and even a historic flag that was a silent witness to the city’s liberation. The contributors are individuals with familial links to the War of Independence, wishing to share pieces of their legacy with the public.

A Rich Tapestry of History

Among the donors are descendants of veterans and individuals who have carefully preserved their ancestors’ belongings. The donated items also feature a 100-year-old accordion and the personal effects of Mehmet Esat İleri, a key figure in the War of Independence. These artifacts not only represent the physical struggles of that time but also the emotional and intellectual battles fought within those involved.

The Role of Yemişçizade Mansion and Mayor Tunç Soyer

The Yemişçizade Mansion, itself a symbol of Izmir’s rich history, now serves as a cultural hub where the spirit of the Turkish War of Independence is preserved and celebrated. Mayor Tunç Soyer has played a crucial part in the transformation of the Yemişçizade Mansion into the Memorial House. He has continuously encouraged public contributions, making this project a collective endeavor to preserve and honor Izmir’s history and its people’s struggle for independence.

author

Safak Costu

Şafak Coştu kicked off her career in journalism by contributing to some of Turkey's most renowned national publications, showcasing her formidable skills and ability. With time, she expanded her professional field, incorporating writing and teaching into her domain of expertise. Working as the Chief Correspondent for BNN Türkiye, Şafak leverages her extensive knowledge and skills to deliver insightful reports on the region's latest happenings. With her deep understanding and unique point of view on contemporary matters, she has firmly established herself as a respected figure in Turkish journalism.

