Istanbul’s Overpass Renovation: A Tale of Transformation and Traffic Disruptions

As the daybreak paints Istanbul’s skyline, the city’s Beşyol Metrobus Stop bustles with an unusual activity. For the past two months, the Istanbul Metropolitan Municipality has been orchestrating a massive renovation project that has set a new rhythm for the city’s pulse. The overpass at the Beşyol Metrobus Stop in Küçükçekmece is undergoing a transformation, aimed at creating more accessible pathways for disabled individuals, as marked by the signs dotting the construction site.

Construction Sparks Debate

The old stairs and disabled ramp have been dismantled, and a new overpass is being constructed, adjacent to the existing one. This development has stirred a debate due to the placement of one leg of the new overpass on the metrobus road. The construction has necessitated traffic alterations, including the reduction of lanes on the D-100 Highway towards Avcılar and adjusting metrobus operations. At times, these changes have forced the metrobus to share a single lane or bypass certain stops, causing a ripple of discontent among the citizens and sparking reactions on social media.

Municipality’s Response

In response to the ongoing debate, Istanbul Metropolitan Municipality has defended its construction plans. The Municipality stated that the existing station platform’s capacity is insufficient to cater to the high passenger volume, necessitating the new overpass. The overpass, upon completion, will stretch 70 meters in length and 5 meters in width, constructed entirely of steel, and will feature 13 elevators to accommodate the differently-abled.

Future Changes

The project is not just limited to overpass construction. It also involves the relocation of the metrobus route, the D-100 Highway, and the adjacent road northwards by 450 meters, accompanied by the construction of retaining walls and well foundations. The overpass pillars, currently visible amidst the rubble, will ultimately be incorporated within the expanded platform area, aligning with the project design upon completion. As the city of Istanbul gears up for these changes, the citizens wait with bated breath to see how these renovations will reshape the city’s commuting landscape.