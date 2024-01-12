en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Disaster

Istanbul’s Beylikdüzü Municipality Launches Comprehensive Disaster Management Model

author
By: Safak Costu
Published: January 12, 2024 at 1:06 pm EST
Istanbul’s Beylikdüzü Municipality Launches Comprehensive Disaster Management Model

Unveiling a forward-thinking approach to urban resilience, Beylikdüzü Municipality in Istanbul, Turkey, has introduced the ‘Resilient City Beylikdüzü: Disaster Management Model’. This comprehensive strategy aims to fortify the city against all forms of disasters and adverse natural events. The model is an embodiment of meticulous planning, advanced technology, and communal unity, all aimed at enhancing both the physical and psychological resilience of Istanbul.

Disaster Management Model: A Multi-Faceted Approach

Conceived and championed by Beylikdüzü Mayor Mehmet Murat Çalık, the Disaster Management Model integrates several key components designed to bolster the city’s resilience. These elements include an updated Disaster Information System, a technology-based disaster response and coordination mechanism, and the implementation of Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAVs) for post-disaster analysis. Each element of this comprehensive plan reflects the necessity of readiness for disasters, a reality underscored by Turkey’s history with calamities like earthquakes.

Beylikdüzü Disaster and Emergency Response Stations

As part of the implemented model, ‘Beylikdüzü Disaster and Emergency Response Stations’ have been established in ten neighborhoods around the city. These stations serve as vital lifelines in the event of a disaster, providing immediate access to aid and support for affected residents. This initiative manifests the city’s commitment to create a life culture with disasters, increasing its resilience and preparedness levels.

Disaster Moment Breath Unity: A Tri-Municipal Initiative

A significant part of the ‘Resilient City Beylikdüzü: Disaster Management Model’ is the ‘Disaster Moment Breath Unity’. This initiative is a partnership among three municipalities – Beylikdüzü, Izmir Bornova, and Zonguldak Devrek. The mayors of these regions have signed a pact to coordinate aid and support during times of disaster, further solidifying the city’s disaster response mechanism. This initiative is a testament to the power of communal unity and cooperation in the face of adversity.

In conclusion, the introduction of the Disaster Management Model by the Beylikdüzü Municipality is not just a significant stride for Istanbul, but for all of Turkey. It sets a benchmark for other cities, demonstrating how detailed planning, technology integration, and communal unity can help build a resilient city capable of withstanding any disaster or adverse natural event.

0
Disaster Turkey
author

Safak Costu

Şafak Coştu kicked off her career in journalism by contributing to some of Turkey's most renowned national publications, showcasing her formidable skills and ability. With time, she expanded her professional field, incorporating writing and teaching into her domain of expertise. Working as the Chief Correspondent for BNN Türkiye, Şafak leverages her extensive knowledge and skills to deliver insightful reports on the region's latest happenings. With her deep understanding and unique point of view on contemporary matters, she has firmly established herself as a respected figure in Turkish journalism.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Disaster

See more
46 mins ago
Samaritan's Purse Airlifts Trauma Kits to Aid Emergency Response
International Christian relief organization, Samaritan’s Purse, has announced plans to airlift 1,000 Advanced Trauma Life Support kits to a region in distress. These kits, equipped with over 70 essential medical supplies, are designed to enhance the emergency response capabilities of the region. The initiative is a testament to Samaritan’s Purse’s commitment to providing crucial assistance
Samaritan's Purse Airlifts Trauma Kits to Aid Emergency Response
Storm Leaves over 28,000 Arkansas Residents Without Power
3 hours ago
Storm Leaves over 28,000 Arkansas Residents Without Power
Cascadoux Mud Volcano Eruption: Swift Actions and Precautions Mitigate Impact
3 hours ago
Cascadoux Mud Volcano Eruption: Swift Actions and Precautions Mitigate Impact
Planned Water Outage to Affect Residents in Gonzales, Ascension Parish
50 mins ago
Planned Water Outage to Affect Residents in Gonzales, Ascension Parish
Severe Floods Strike Corrientes Province in Argentina
1 hour ago
Severe Floods Strike Corrientes Province in Argentina
Grimsvotn Volcano Activity Spikes: Iceland Raises Alert Level Amid Eruption Fears
3 hours ago
Grimsvotn Volcano Activity Spikes: Iceland Raises Alert Level Amid Eruption Fears
Latest Headlines
World News
NAZ Elite Running Team Gears Up for 2024 with Full Roster and Upcoming Races
46 seconds
NAZ Elite Running Team Gears Up for 2024 with Full Roster and Upcoming Races
Noah Sadaoui Leads FC Goa to Victory over Inter Kashi at Kalinga Super Cup
1 min
Noah Sadaoui Leads FC Goa to Victory over Inter Kashi at Kalinga Super Cup
Shep Rose Faces up to Drinking Problem on Southern Charm Season 9 Reunion
3 mins
Shep Rose Faces up to Drinking Problem on Southern Charm Season 9 Reunion
Illinois Legislative Updates Emphasize Public Safety, Sustainability and Labor Rights
3 mins
Illinois Legislative Updates Emphasize Public Safety, Sustainability and Labor Rights
Musician Jelly Roll Commits to 5K Race: A Symbol of Transformation
4 mins
Musician Jelly Roll Commits to 5K Race: A Symbol of Transformation
CRISPR Gene-Editing Unlocks New Pathways in Mitochondrial Research
5 mins
CRISPR Gene-Editing Unlocks New Pathways in Mitochondrial Research
West Virginia Child Abuse Cases: No Signs of Improvement, Reveals CAC Report
6 mins
West Virginia Child Abuse Cases: No Signs of Improvement, Reveals CAC Report
Ex-BRS MLA Chennamaneni Ramesh's German Citizenship Sparks Legal Battle
6 mins
Ex-BRS MLA Chennamaneni Ramesh's German Citizenship Sparks Legal Battle
Mark Scheifele Escapes Major Injury as Winnipeg Jets Fortify Future
6 mins
Mark Scheifele Escapes Major Injury as Winnipeg Jets Fortify Future
Tekken 8: Unleashing New Characters and Innovative Gameplay
1 hour
Tekken 8: Unleashing New Characters and Innovative Gameplay
SERC Students Gain Practical Insights at Savoy Construction Site
3 hours
SERC Students Gain Practical Insights at Savoy Construction Site
Seven Confirmed Cases of Mpox in Auckland Raise Concerns
5 hours
Seven Confirmed Cases of Mpox in Auckland Raise Concerns
Sri Lanka's Healthcare Crisis: Soldiers Deployed Amid Nationwide Strike
5 hours
Sri Lanka's Healthcare Crisis: Soldiers Deployed Amid Nationwide Strike
Sri Lanka Earns IMF Praise for Successful Initial Economic Reform Review
6 hours
Sri Lanka Earns IMF Praise for Successful Initial Economic Reform Review
Temporary Closure of Isambard Brunel Road: What You Need to Know
6 hours
Temporary Closure of Isambard Brunel Road: What You Need to Know
2024 Food Forecast: Navigating the Ups and Downs in the Global Food Market
6 hours
2024 Food Forecast: Navigating the Ups and Downs in the Global Food Market
Bangladesh Bank Contemplates Switch to Crawling Peg System
7 hours
Bangladesh Bank Contemplates Switch to Crawling Peg System
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide in Case Before International Court of Justice
7 hours
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide in Case Before International Court of Justice

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app