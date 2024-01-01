en English
Security

Istanbul Set for New Year’s Eve Traffic Closures Amid Security Preparations

author
By: Safak Costu
Published: January 1, 2024 at 3:01 am EST | Updated: Jan 1, 2024 at 4:58 am EST
Istanbul Set for New Year’s Eve Traffic Closures Amid Security Preparations

Istanbul prepares to ring in the New Year with an extensive safety initiative that includes traffic closures in key central districts. Starting from 2 p.m. local time on Sunday, roads in Beyoğlu, Beşiktaş, Şişli, and Kadıköy will be off-limits to traffic. This is part of a broader strategy to ensure citywide security during the holiday period, with significant detours planned for drivers across the city.

Citywide Traffic Closures

In Beyoğlu, the closures will encompass Istiklal Street, Tak-ı Zafer and Sıraselviler streets, and intersections leading to Taksim Square. Drivers coming from Galata and Unkapanı Bridges will be rerouted through alternative routes. In Şişli, certain streets and intersections will also be closed, with traffic redirected towards major avenues such as Teşvikiye and Cumhuriyet. Beşiktaş will see closures in the Kuruçeşme direction, diverting traffic towards the Ulus neighborhood.

(Read Also: Mass March in Istanbul: A Rallying Cry for Palestine)

Preparations on the Anatolian Side

On the Anatolian side, in Kadıköy, closures will commence at 6 p.m., affecting several intersections and neighborhoods. These measures are part of a comprehensive plan to bolster security across the city during New Year’s Eve celebrations, which have often been marked by large crowds and heightened festivities.

(Read Also: Global Protest for Gaza Ceasefire: From Istanbul’s Galata Bridge to the Streets of Berlin)

Security Measures & Personal Data Protection

Following these announcements, Interior Minister Ali Yerlikaya detailed the deployment of security personnel for the occasion. His reassurances come as the city gears up for the festive period, preparing citizens for necessary restrictions while ensuring their safety. In another development, the city’s announcement also brought attention to the use of cookies for advertising and marketing purposes, outlining the processing of personal data in compliance with Turkey’s Personal Data Protection Law No. 6698 (PDPL).

Security Transportation Turkey
author

Safak Costu

Şafak Coştu kicked off her career in journalism by contributing to some of Turkey's most renowned national publications, showcasing her formidable skills and ability. With time, she expanded her professional field, incorporating writing and teaching into her domain of expertise. Working as the Chief Correspondent for BNN Türkiye, Şafak leverages her extensive knowledge and skills to deliver insightful reports on the region's latest happenings. With her deep understanding and unique point of view on contemporary matters, she has firmly established herself as a respected figure in Turkish journalism.

