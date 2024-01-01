Istanbul Set for New Year’s Eve Traffic Closures Amid Security Preparations

Istanbul prepares to ring in the New Year with an extensive safety initiative that includes traffic closures in key central districts. Starting from 2 p.m. local time on Sunday, roads in Beyoğlu, Beşiktaş, Şişli, and Kadıköy will be off-limits to traffic. This is part of a broader strategy to ensure citywide security during the holiday period, with significant detours planned for drivers across the city.

Citywide Traffic Closures

In Beyoğlu, the closures will encompass Istiklal Street, Tak-ı Zafer and Sıraselviler streets, and intersections leading to Taksim Square. Drivers coming from Galata and Unkapanı Bridges will be rerouted through alternative routes. In Şişli, certain streets and intersections will also be closed, with traffic redirected towards major avenues such as Teşvikiye and Cumhuriyet. Beşiktaş will see closures in the Kuruçeşme direction, diverting traffic towards the Ulus neighborhood.

Preparations on the Anatolian Side

On the Anatolian side, in Kadıköy, closures will commence at 6 p.m., affecting several intersections and neighborhoods. These measures are part of a comprehensive plan to bolster security across the city during New Year’s Eve celebrations, which have often been marked by large crowds and heightened festivities.

Security Measures & Personal Data Protection

Following these announcements, Interior Minister Ali Yerlikaya detailed the deployment of security personnel for the occasion. His reassurances come as the city gears up for the festive period, preparing citizens for necessary restrictions while ensuring their safety.

