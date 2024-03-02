Istanbul Hosts Prestigious Quranic Conference: Bridging Science and Faith

On Monday, March 4, Istanbul will become a nexus for the exploration of the Holy Quran's scientific influence, welcoming distinguished scholars from Iran and Turkey. Organized by the Cultural Center of the Islamic Republic of Iran, in collaboration with Bursa Uludag University and Al-Bayan Institute, this conference aims to delve into the Quran's role in shaping Islamic civilization and its scientific heritage.

Global Scholars Gather in Istanbul

The event will feature Iranian scholars Hojat-ol-Islam Mohammad Taqi Sobhani, Mohammad Sadeq Yusefi Moqaddam, Mohammad Ali Mirzaei, and Hassan Abdipour. They will be joined by Husseyin Halil of Bursa Uludag University and Sakin Tas of Sakarya University, highlighting a strong representation from both Iran and Turkey. This gathering of minds will take place in the conference hall of Bursa Uludag University's faculty of theology, promising a day of rich academic discourse.

The Quran's Scientific Legacy

The conference centers on the concept of the Quran's scientific authority, acknowledging it as the cornerstone of the Islamic educational system. This has historically led to the development of various sciences and the flourishing of Islamic civilization. By focusing on this aspect, the conference aims to shed light on how the Quran continues to inspire scientific inquiry and intellectual exploration in the modern world.

Broader Implications for Interfaith Dialogue

Beyond its scholarly aims, the conference seeks to foster intercultural and interfaith dialogue, emphasizing the shared heritage and values between different communities. This event is part of a larger series of conferences in Istanbul, including a discussion on Mahdism scheduled for March 2-3, further demonstrating the city's role as a hub for religious and academic exchange. The outcomes of these discussions may pave the way for new collaborations and a deeper understanding across cultures.

As the conference approaches, participants and observers alike anticipate a fruitful exchange of ideas that will not only honor the Quran's rich legacy but also explore its relevance in addressing contemporary challenges. The event promises to be a milestone in the ongoing dialogue between science and faith, highlighting the Quran's enduring influence on both spheres.