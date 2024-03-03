Istanbul Dig Uncovers 1,500-Year-Old Lady's Sandals Bearing Greek Message of Well-being

In a remarkable discovery during the Marmaray project excavations in Istanbul, archaeologists unearthed a pair of 1,500-year-old lady's sandals inscribed with a sweet message in Greek, becoming a highlight at the city's archaeological museum. The message, translating to "Use in health, lady, wear in beauty and happiness," offers a unique glimpse into the personal lives of Byzantine-era inhabitants. This find, along with over sixty thousand other artifacts, sheds new light on Constantinople's rich history, once the bustling capital of the Byzantine Empire.

Istanbul Excavations Reveal Gems from Byzantine Empire

The extensive archaeological work, initiated by the Marmaray undersea railway tunnel project, has unearthed the first traces of civilizations spanning various periods. Among the discoveries are the skeletons of the first Istanbulites, 8,500-year-old footprints, and the Harbor of Eleutherios, a port previously known only through literature. The project has also uncovered the world's largest collection of medieval sunken ships, providing invaluable insights into Byzantine maritime activities.

Byzantine Fashion and Footwear

Analysis of the discovered sandals reveals more than just the age and ownership; it offers a window into the Byzantine Empire's fashion sensibilities. Known for their love of color and patterns, Byzantines produced richly patterned cloth and intricately designed footwear. The predominance of the color red in women's shoes, typically reserved for imperial use in male footwear, and the decoration styles reflect the societal norms and aesthetic preferences of the time.

Significance of the Discovery

This archaeological find not only enriches our understanding of Byzantine daily life but also highlights the cultural and historical continuity in the region. As these sandals and other artifacts await a permanent home in a specially built museum, they continue to attract attention and fascination from around the world. The ongoing excavations in Istanbul, revealing layers of history buried beneath the city, underscore the importance of preserving our shared human heritage.

The discovery of the 1,500-year-old sandals with their message of health and beauty serves as a poignant reminder of the universal human experiences that transcend time and geography. As we look back on these artifacts, we are reminded of the rich tapestry of human history and the enduring legacy of the Byzantine Empire in shaping modern civilization.