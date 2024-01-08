Istanbul Court Orders Detention of 15 Individuals Suspected of Spying for Israel, Pending Trial

Two years since the normalization of relations between Turkey and Israel, the ties have once again soured. In a recent development, an Istanbul court has ordered that 15 of the 34 individuals detained on suspicion of conducting espionage activities for Israel will remain in custody, pending trial. The detainees – a group that reportedly includes Palestinians and Syrians – are accused of planning activities such as reconnaissance, and targeting foreign nationals in Turkey, including potential acts of pursuing, assaulting, and kidnapping.

Details of the Espionage Operation

The individuals were apprehended following raids across Istanbul and seven other provinces, under a counter-espionage operation conducted by Turkey’s National Intelligence Organization against Mossad, Israel’s intelligence agency. The operation, codenamed ‘MOLE’, unearthed seven different GSM lines allegedly used by the Israeli Cyber Operations Center. It is suspected that these lines were used to establish contact with Palestinian and Syrian nationals in Turkey, in an attempt to obtain crucial information and documents for Israel.

Allegations Against the Detainees

According to Turkey’s Justice Minister Yilmaz Tunc, 26 suspects faced charges of political or military espionage on behalf of Israeli intelligence, while 11 were released under judicial control, and eight are awaiting deportation. One individual is particularly alleged to have gathered information on Palestinian patients brought to Turkey for medical treatment. This level of information gathering, along with the infiltration into the close circle of Hamas leaders, indicates a grave breach of national security for Turkey.

Strained Relations Between Turkey and Israel

The current incident has added fuel to the already strained relations between the two countries. President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has warned Israel against targeting Hamas officials in Turkey and has continuously voiced strong criticism of Israel’s military actions in Gaza. He has even accused Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu of actions comparable to ‘genocide’ and suggested he should face war crimes charges. The Israel-Hamas conflict has led to the withdrawal of diplomats from both nations, marking a significant setback from the normalized relations achieved in 2022.