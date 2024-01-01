en English
Security

Istanbul Braces for New Year’s Eve with Heightened Security and Traffic Measures

By: Safak Costu
Published: January 1, 2024 at 1:02 am EST | Updated: Jan 1, 2024 at 1:45 am EST
Istanbul Braces for New Year’s Eve with Heightened Security and Traffic Measures

In a bid to bolster citywide security for New Year’s Eve, Istanbul is staging traffic closures in several central districts. Commencing from 2 p.m. local time on Sunday, specific roads in the districts of Beyoğlu, Beşiktaş, Şişli, and Kadıköy will observe closures. Istiklal Street, a major thoroughfare in Beyoğlu, along with routes leading to this area and nearby streets, will be among the affected zones.

Alternate Routes Ensuring Continued Mobility

Realizing the potential inconvenience, the authorities have mapped out alternate routes for drivers typically traversing these areas. The redirection through other major avenues aims to ensure continued mobility. The closures in Kadıköy will commence at 6 p.m., impacting key intersections in the Osmanağa neighborhood.

(Read Also: Over 300 Global Organizations Rally for Peace on Istanbul’s Galata Bridge)

Security Preparations in Full Swing

Interior Minister Ali Yerlikaya has previously confirmed that extensive security preparations are underway for the New Year celebrations, including the strategic deployment of security personnel. The traffic measures are part of a broader safety initiative during the holiday period.

(Read Also: Turkey Detains 189 in Major Crackdown on IS Ahead of New Year Celebrations)

Role of Data Processing and Personalized Ads

Aligned with these developments, discussion on the use of cookies on websites for advertising and marketing purposes has surfaced. There’s a growing emphasis on the processing of personal data in accordance with Turkish law. The importance of cookies in delivering personalized ads and maintaining service quality has been underscored.

As Istanbul gears up to welcome the New Year amid tight security, residents seem ready to embrace the celebrations, albeit within the framework of these necessary restrictions. The city’s preparedness is a testament to its commitment to ensure a safe and joyous transition into the new year for its inhabitants.

Safak Costu

Şafak Coştu kicked off her career in journalism by contributing to some of Turkey's most renowned national publications, showcasing her formidable skills and ability. With time, she expanded her professional field, incorporating writing and teaching into her domain of expertise. Working as the Chief Correspondent for BNN Türkiye, Şafak leverages her extensive knowledge and skills to deliver insightful reports on the region's latest happenings. With her deep understanding and unique point of view on contemporary matters, she has firmly established herself as a respected figure in Turkish journalism.

