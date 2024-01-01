Istanbul Braces for New Year’s Eve with Heightened Security and Traffic Measures

In a bid to bolster citywide security for New Year’s Eve, Istanbul is staging traffic closures in several central districts. Commencing from 2 p.m. local time on Sunday, specific roads in the districts of Beyoğlu, Beşiktaş, Şişli, and Kadıköy will observe closures. Istiklal Street, a major thoroughfare in Beyoğlu, along with routes leading to this area and nearby streets, will be among the affected zones.

Alternate Routes Ensuring Continued Mobility

Realizing the potential inconvenience, the authorities have mapped out alternate routes for drivers typically traversing these areas. The redirection through other major avenues aims to ensure continued mobility. The closures in Kadıköy will commence at 6 p.m., impacting key intersections in the Osmanağa neighborhood.

Security Preparations in Full Swing

Interior Minister Ali Yerlikaya has previously confirmed that extensive security preparations are underway for the New Year celebrations, including the strategic deployment of security personnel. The traffic measures are part of a broader safety initiative during the holiday period.

As Istanbul gears up to welcome the New Year amid tight security, residents seem ready to embrace the celebrations, albeit within the framework of these necessary restrictions. The city’s preparedness is a testament to its commitment to ensure a safe and joyous transition into the new year for its inhabitants.

