Istanbul Awakens to Tradition: 3,350 Drummers Set for Ramadan Sahur Calls

As Ramadan approaches, a timeless tradition is set to enliven the streets of Istanbul, bringing a blend of history and community spirit to its residents. Selami Aykut, the head of the federation of mukhtars that coordinates the city's Ramadan drummers, announced that this year, at least 3,350 drummers will be mobilized to awaken Istanbulites for the pre-dawn meal, sahur, throughout the holy month. This practice, deeply rooted in the Ottoman era, not only serves a practical purpose but also strengthens the cultural fabric of Istanbul during Ramadan.

Advertisment

Cultural Significance and Preparations

Emphasizing the cultural importance of the Ramadan drummers, Aykut highlighted that the ritual of waking up residents with drum beats for sahur is more than just a call to meal; it's a cherished tradition that brings joy and a sense of belonging to the community. The drummers, who undergo training under the supervision of local muhtars, are selected based on specific criteria, including residency in the neighborhood they serve and previous experience. This meticulous preparation ensures that the drumming not only adheres to tradition but also resonates with the local community's cultural values.

The Drummers' Role and Enthusiasm

Advertisment

With 964 neighborhoods in Istanbul, the scale of the operation is vast. Aykut expressed the drummers' excitement and pride in participating in this annual event. Their attire, echoing the cultural essence of Ramadan, and the mani (traditional verses) they recite, add to the festive atmosphere, turning the streets of Istanbul into stages of historical reenactment. The drummers' enthusiasm is palpable, as they eagerly await the start of Ramadan to perform their roles in this living tradition.

Community Impact and Continuation of Tradition

The drumming tradition does more than just wake people for sahur; it knits the community closer, creating a shared experience that transcends generations. Aykut's comments reflect a deep commitment to preserving this tradition, underscoring its role in fostering a sense of unity and celebration among Istanbul's diverse populace. The initiative to continue this practice, engaging thousands of drummers across the city, speaks volumes about the community's dedication to its cultural heritage.

As Ramadan draws near, the streets of Istanbul are set to come alive with the rhythm of drums, echoing the city's rich history and vibrant community spirit. This enduring tradition not only awakens residents for their pre-dawn meal but also revives the soul of the city, reminding us of the strength found in shared cultural practices. The dedication of the drummers and the communities they serve highlights the importance of preserving such traditions, ensuring they remain a cherished part of Istanbul's Ramadan celebrations for years to come.