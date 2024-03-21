Iraq Welcomes Turkey's Anti-PKK Joint Ops Centre Proposal Amid Regional Security Talks

Turkey's initiative to establish a "joint operation centre" with Iraq for combating the Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK) has received a positive response from Baghdad, marking a significant step in bilateral security cooperation. The proposal, discussed during last week's high-level meetings in Baghdad involving defense ministers, aims to enhance efforts against the PKK, recognized as a terrorist organization by both nations and the international community.

Advertisment

Strategic Collaboration Against Terrorism

The talks between Turkish and Iraqi officials not only focused on counter-terrorism but also laid the groundwork for a planned visit by President Tayyip Erdogan to Baghdad post-Ramadan. Ankara's desire is for the joint operation centre to be part of a comprehensive strategic document to be signed during Erdogan's visit. This initiative underscores a mutual recognition of the PKK's threat and a commitment to deepening military and strategic ties to address regional security challenges.

Background of the PKK Conflict

Advertisment

The PKK has waged a decades-long insurgency against the Turkish state since 1984, resulting in over 40,000 deaths. Although the conflict initially concentrated in southeastern Turkey, it has increasingly shifted to the northern Iraqi mountains. Turkey's military operations have extended across the border into Syria and Iraq in recent years, aiming to dismantle PKK networks and secure its borders against militants.

Turkey's Regional Security Efforts

As part of its ongoing campaign against the PKK, Turkey has conducted numerous cross-border military operations in Syria and Iraq. These efforts have not only targeted PKK militants but also sought to prevent infiltrations and address security threats in the region. The proposed joint operation centre with Iraq represents a significant milestone in Turkey's broader strategy to combat terrorism and stabilize its border areas.