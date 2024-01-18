International Şile Cloth Culture and Art Festival Wins Best Municipal Event at Prestigious Awards Ceremony

The 34th International Şile Cloth Culture and Art Festival, a prominent event in the world of tourism and art, has been crowned as the ‘Best Municipal Event’ at a coveted awards ceremony. This accolade marks the second time the festival has been recognized this year, further cementing its status as a significant event in the cultural landscape.

A Grand Affair

The awards ceremony, akin to the ‘Oscar’ of the tourism and events industry, was conducted under the auspices of the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus. A total of 25 distinctive projects were honored, each receiving recognition for their exceptional contributions to their respective fields. These awards were distributed across a range of categories, emphasizing the diversity and quality of projects, brands, and individuals in the tourism and events industry.

Şile’s Stellar Achievements

Receiving the award on behalf of Şile Municipality was Mayor İlhan Ocaklı. In his acceptance speech, Mayor Ocaklı underscored the importance of the festival’s second accolade this year. He expressed his pride in the diverse achievements being acknowledged by various entities, reinforcing the municipality’s commitment to excellence in its initiatives.

A Legacy of Excellence

Since 2019, Şile Municipality has accumulated a total of nine awards across different events organized by various institutions. This consistent recognition marks the municipality’s unwavering dedication to quality and its ability to produce events that resonate with audiences, both locally and internationally. The Şile Cloth Culture and Art Festival stands as a testament to this commitment, having earned the title of ‘Best Municipal Event’ not once, but twice in a single year.