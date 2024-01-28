IHH Sustains Efforts to Support Orphans Across 45 Countries

Throughout 2023, the Istanbul-based Humanitarian Relief Foundation (IHH) demonstrated an unwavering commitment to uplifting the lives of 137,649 orphans spread across 45 countries. This support includes a monthly financial aid of TL 800, designed to cover essential needs such as food, shelter, health, and education.

Comprehensive Support for Orphans

The IHH's support is not limited to financial aid. It extends to festive clothing provisions during significant religious holidays like Ramadan and Qurban Bayram (Eid al-Adha). The organization is dedicated to ensuring these children, despite their circumstances, have the opportunity to participate in cultural celebrations. In addition, the IHH provides clothing support, educational materials, health supplies, and hygiene kits to the orphaned children throughout the year.

'Classrooms Competing in Goodness' and 'Orphan Solidarity Days'

As part of its mission, the IHH participates in the 'Classrooms Competing in Goodness' project. This initiative involves students volunteering their time and efforts to support orphans, reinforcing the importance of community and shared responsibility. Another significant event organized by the IHH is the annual 'Orphan Solidarity Days', held since 2011. During these days, numerous projects aimed at improving the lives of orphans are implemented.

Additional Support and the 'Orphan Sponsorship System'

The IHH also provides other forms of assistance that include household items for orphan families, tutorial support, toys, gifts, and the arrangement of picnic events. In a bid to further bolster their support, the IHH is introducing an 'Orphan Sponsorship System' starting February 1, 2024. This system enables individuals to commit to a monthly sponsorship of TL 800, providing a consistent stream of support to help orphans.