Business

Huawei Spotlights Türkiye as Key Investment Destination at China-Europe Leadership Forum

author
By: Aqsa Younas Rana
Published: January 13, 2024 at 6:42 am EST
Huawei Spotlights Türkiye as Key Investment Destination at China-Europe Leadership Forum

In a recent move to promote Türkiye as a hotbed for investments and a strategic gateway for Chinese companies seeking expansion into Europe, technology titan Huawei spotlighted the nation during the China-Europe Leadership Forum in Beijing. The event, organized by Huawei Cloud, underscored Türkiye’s potential in facilitating Chinese enterprises’ access to a vast market sans customs tariffs.

‘The Two 100s’ Initiative

During the forum, Huawei Cloud unveiled ‘The Two 100s’ initiative, a strategic plan aimed at bolstering 100 Chinese brands and 100 software partners in their global expansion, with a strong emphasis on Europe. This initiative underscores Huawei’s commitment to aiding companies in their global expansion via quality Information and Communications Technology (ICT) infrastructure and innovative solutions, with a pronounced focus on cloud computing.

Türkiye: A Strategic Hub

Atakan Özdemir, Chief Commercial Counselor of the Embassy of Türkiye in Beijing, and Ahmet Serhat Turan, China representative of Türkiye’s Presidential Investment Office, highlighted Türkiye’s myriad of geographical and infrastructural advantages. Türkiye’s strategic geographical location, extensive land transportation network, ports, and developed infrastructure connected to Europe, along with the already-in-place Customs Union and free trade agreements, make it an attractive proposition for Chinese companies. Furthermore, Türkiye offers accessibility to 57 countries and a potential market of roughly one billion people within a mere four-hour flight range. The country has also signed free trade agreements with 28 countries, facilitating access to nearly one billion people without the imposition of customs tariffs.

Cloud Computing: The Catalyst for Expansion

Huawei Cloud Europe’s Vice President, Pan Jie, shed light on the state-of-the-art cloud computing infrastructure in place to cater to the needs of seven European countries, including Ireland and Türkiye. This advanced infrastructure is instrumental in supporting the global expansion endeavors of Chinese brands and software partners.

With such initiatives and strategic advantages in place, Türkiye is poised to emerge as a significant player in enabling Chinese enterprises to tap into a vast and diverse market, thereby fostering a new era of global business expansion.

Business China Turkey
author

Aqsa Younas Rana

Aqsa Younas stands as a beacon in international journalism, renowned for her compelling narratives and dedication to highlighting the stories of those affected by pressing global matters. With a fervent drive for environmental advocacy, Aqsa adeptly leverages her prominent voice to inspire transformation. She not only raises consciousness but also galvanizes collective action to address the universal challenges we collectively face.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

