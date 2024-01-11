en English
Military

Historic Joint Turkish-U.S. F-16 CDDAR Training Exercise Conducted at Incirlik Air Base

By: Safak Costu
Published: January 11, 2024 at 4:09 pm EST
Historic Joint Turkish-U.S. F-16 CDDAR Training Exercise Conducted at Incirlik Air Base

On January 8, 2024, the first collaborative Crashed, Damaged, or Disabled Aircraft Recovery (CDDAR) training exercise took place at Incirlik Air Base. This exercise was an unprecedented joint effort between the 39th Maintenance Squadron and the Turkish Air Force, featuring a Turkish F-16 Fighting Falcon.

Objective of the CDDAR Exercise

The exercise aimed to test the readiness and response of the participants to a simulated in-flight emergency. This involved the activation of an emergency power unit, the rescue of an incapacitated pilot, and the lift of the aircraft. By placing military personnel in a simulated aircraft crash site, the drill aimed to enhance emergency scenario responses and solidify potential future rescue operations.

Collaborative Efforts in Action

During the exercise, firefighters from the 39th Civil Engineer Squadron executed a mock rescue operation of an unconscious pilot. In addition, first responders from the 39th Medical Group and 39th Civil Engineer Squadron participated in transporting a simulated injured pilot. A 39th Maintenance Squadron team member successfully operated air pressure valves to inflate airbags for lifting the aircraft.

Implications for Joint Military Operations

The exercise underscored the importance of interoperability and shared capabilities between Turkish and U.S. military forces, which are vital for their joint role in defending NATO’s southern flank. This training marked a historical moment as it was the first instance of the 39th Air Base Wing personnel engaging in a joint CDDAR training exercise with a Turkish air force F-16. The commitment demonstrated in this exercise will undeniably foster stronger partnerships, benefit contingency operations, and augment NATO’s operational readiness.

Military Turkey United States
author

Safak Costu

Şafak Coştu kicked off her career in journalism by contributing to some of Turkey's most renowned national publications, showcasing her formidable skills and ability. With time, she expanded her professional field, incorporating writing and teaching into her domain of expertise. Working as the Chief Correspondent for BNN Türkiye, Şafak leverages her extensive knowledge and skills to deliver insightful reports on the region's latest happenings. With her deep understanding and unique point of view on contemporary matters, she has firmly established herself as a respected figure in Turkish journalism.

