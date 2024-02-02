High Cost of Living Tops Concerns in Turkey; Erdoğan Reverses Economic Policy

The latest survey by ASAL research has brought to light a pressing concern for Turkey - the escalating cost of living. A staggering 64 percent of respondents in the 'Turkey Political Agenda January 2024' survey identified this as the core issue facing the nation.

Unfolding Economic Challenges

As the survey further revealed, the citizens are troubled by a plethora of concerns including unemployment, education, refugees, and terrorism. The economic distress is echoed in the data from the Public Service Employees Union, showing that the cost of basic food expenditure for a standard family of four now breaches the minimum wage threshold.

A whopping 85 percent inflation rate in October 2022 and its steady rise since have only amplified the economic crisis. At the heart of this predicament lies the high cost of living, which has notably outpaced salaries, making survival a challenge for public servants and minimum wage earners.

Political Parties and Public Perception

Interestingly, the survey also shed light on the public's perception of political parties. As per the findings, 28.5 percent of participants believe the ruling Justice and Development Party has the potential to resolve Turkey's issues. However, a significant 23 percent feel that none of the political parties are equipped to deal with the nation's problems, while 19.2 percent placed their faith in the main opposition, the Republican People's Party.

Erdoğan's Economic Reversal

In response to the crisis, President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, who has previously faced criticism for his unorthodox economic policies and influence on central bank interest rates, has taken a dramatic turn. Post his re-election, Erdoğan appointed recognized figures in economics, leading to a shift in policy. This included raising the benchmark interest rate to 42.5 percent, a move signaling a drastic change in the economic approach of Turkey, especially considering Erdoğan's past opposition to high borrowing costs.

As the country grapples with the economic crisis, the high cost of living has emerged as a top concern for Turks. The coming months will be crucial in determining the impact of Erdoğan's policy reversal on the Turkish economy and the lives of its citizens.