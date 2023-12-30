Hatay’s Donation Warehouses: A Beacon of Hope for Earthquake Victims in Turkey

In the wake of the catastrophic earthquakes that struck Turkey on February 6, aid efforts are underway to support the victims, with donation warehouses in Hatay playing a crucial role. These facilities, overseen by the Hatay governorship, have become lifelines, organizing and distributing essentials such as clothing, food, hygiene supplies, water, and technological aids. The largest of these warehouses, situated in Antakya, covers an area of 40 decares and serves as a central hub for aid dissemination.

Organized Effort to Support Earthquake Victims

The Antakya warehouse is where aid materials are meticulously sorted, categorized, and packed before being delivered directly to the affected individuals or dispatched to 26 markets within container cities. This ensures that the victims have broader access to necessities. Since the devastating earthquakes, the distribution efforts have been monumental, with over 4,460 trucks of water and 2.7 million food and hygiene packages reaching those in need. Additionally, cash aid amounting to TL 170.89 million (approximately $5.78 million) has been disbursed among 380,594 households.

Committed Leadership

Governor Mustafa Masatli, playing an instrumental role in these operations, has emphasized the inclusive nature of the aid distribution. The primary focus is on those with incomes below TL 5,000, but the program also caters to some with higher incomes. The aid efforts have been bolstered by regular support from the Ministry of Family and Social Services, additional allowances in light of the earthquakes, and contributions from public institutions and citizens.

Both Governor Masatli and President Recep Tayyip Erdogan have pledged their commitment to the continuous support of the earthquake victims and to the reconstruction of Hatay. They are determined to bring the city and its residents back on their feet after the massive devastation caused by the earthquakes.

