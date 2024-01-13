Harsh Weather Conditions Challenge Black Sea Fishermen, Triggering Fish Price Surge

Harsh weather conditions in the Black Sea region have imposed a formidable challenge on the local fishermen, particularly those from the northeastern province of Ordu in Turkey. The scarcity of fish, amplified by the adverse weather, has triggered a precipitous rise in fish prices, much to the dismay of local consumers.

Price Surge in Anchovy Market

A common catch in this region, the humble anchovy, has witnessed a price surge from 50 Turkish Liras to a staggering 120 Liras within a mere week. Taner Üzbeki, a representative of the Ordu Kumbaşı Fishermen’s Association, attributes this price hike to the unfavorable weather conditions and the consequent reduction in fish stocks. He points out that anchovies have migrated towards Georgian waters, leaving few behind in the local waters.

Fishermen’s Plight and Market Impact

Fisherman Erdal Yılmaz also shed light on the scarcity of anchovies at local markets and the soaring prices of various fish types. The empty nets and silent auctions are a testament to their plight, with the impact resonating through the region’s marketplaces. The persistence of the cold wave, as forecasted by the Turkish State Meteorology Service, indicates a continuation of this struggle.

Weather Forecast: A New Cold Wave

The Meteorology Service has predicted a cold wave originating from Iceland to hit Turkey, moving from the west to the north, and eventually reaching the Black Sea by January. This suggested that the fishing sector may brace itself for a continued struggle against the severe weather conditions, with the potential for further impacts on fish stock and prices.