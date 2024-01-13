en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Agriculture

Harsh Weather Conditions Challenge Black Sea Fishermen, Triggering Fish Price Surge

author
By: Safak Costu
Published: January 13, 2024 at 12:19 am EST
Harsh Weather Conditions Challenge Black Sea Fishermen, Triggering Fish Price Surge

Harsh weather conditions in the Black Sea region have imposed a formidable challenge on the local fishermen, particularly those from the northeastern province of Ordu in Turkey. The scarcity of fish, amplified by the adverse weather, has triggered a precipitous rise in fish prices, much to the dismay of local consumers.

Price Surge in Anchovy Market

A common catch in this region, the humble anchovy, has witnessed a price surge from 50 Turkish Liras to a staggering 120 Liras within a mere week. Taner Üzbeki, a representative of the Ordu Kumbaşı Fishermen’s Association, attributes this price hike to the unfavorable weather conditions and the consequent reduction in fish stocks. He points out that anchovies have migrated towards Georgian waters, leaving few behind in the local waters.

Fishermen’s Plight and Market Impact

Fisherman Erdal Yılmaz also shed light on the scarcity of anchovies at local markets and the soaring prices of various fish types. The empty nets and silent auctions are a testament to their plight, with the impact resonating through the region’s marketplaces. The persistence of the cold wave, as forecasted by the Turkish State Meteorology Service, indicates a continuation of this struggle.

Weather Forecast: A New Cold Wave

The Meteorology Service has predicted a cold wave originating from Iceland to hit Turkey, moving from the west to the north, and eventually reaching the Black Sea by January. This suggested that the fishing sector may brace itself for a continued struggle against the severe weather conditions, with the potential for further impacts on fish stock and prices.

0
Agriculture Turkey Weather
author

Safak Costu

Şafak Coştu kicked off her career in journalism by contributing to some of Turkey's most renowned national publications, showcasing her formidable skills and ability. With time, she expanded her professional field, incorporating writing and teaching into her domain of expertise. Working as the Chief Correspondent for BNN Türkiye, Şafak leverages her extensive knowledge and skills to deliver insightful reports on the region's latest happenings. With her deep understanding and unique point of view on contemporary matters, she has firmly established herself as a respected figure in Turkish journalism.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Agriculture

See more
30 mins ago
US Government Shutdown Threat Raises Concerns for Agricultural Businesses
A specter is haunting the United States’ political landscape—the looming threat of a government shutdown. This menace is causing palpable concern among agricultural businesses. At the center of this impending crisis is House Speaker Mike Johnson, a Republican from Louisiana. Johnson finds himself in the throes of internal resistance from his party regarding a potential
US Government Shutdown Threat Raises Concerns for Agricultural Businesses
Jharkhand High Court Calls for Better Training in Police Investigations
2 hours ago
Jharkhand High Court Calls for Better Training in Police Investigations
India: On Course to Become World's Largest Lentil Producer
2 hours ago
India: On Course to Become World's Largest Lentil Producer
Indiana Moves to Ban Adversarial Countries from Purchasing Farmland
1 hour ago
Indiana Moves to Ban Adversarial Countries from Purchasing Farmland
IIT Guwahati Creates Novel Solution for Organic Waste Management
2 hours ago
IIT Guwahati Creates Novel Solution for Organic Waste Management
Dane County Farmers' Market Continues Tradition with Late Winter Market
2 hours ago
Dane County Farmers' Market Continues Tradition with Late Winter Market
Latest Headlines
World News
Zach Glazier's Strategic Win Bolsters Iowa's Undefeated Streak
5 seconds
Zach Glazier's Strategic Win Bolsters Iowa's Undefeated Streak
Denham Springs Yellow Jackets Clinch Defensive Victory Over Plaquemine
9 seconds
Denham Springs Yellow Jackets Clinch Defensive Victory Over Plaquemine
Rishi Sunak's Military Decision in Yemen Evokes Echoes of Thatcher's Falklands War
50 seconds
Rishi Sunak's Military Decision in Yemen Evokes Echoes of Thatcher's Falklands War
Shifting Tides in KHL Games: Standings and Playoff Prospects
1 min
Shifting Tides in KHL Games: Standings and Playoff Prospects
High School Girls' Basketball: A Roundup of Recent Games
1 min
High School Girls' Basketball: A Roundup of Recent Games
Kameren Wright Leads Olympia to Victory in Metro Conference West Division Championship
1 min
Kameren Wright Leads Olympia to Victory in Metro Conference West Division Championship
San Antonio Triumphs Over Charlotte: A Display of Basketball Prowess
1 min
San Antonio Triumphs Over Charlotte: A Display of Basketball Prowess
Green Party MP Golriz Ghahraman Accused of Shoplifting, Steps Aside from Duties
2 mins
Green Party MP Golriz Ghahraman Accused of Shoplifting, Steps Aside from Duties
Quezon City Prosecutor Dismisses Complaint Against Ex-President Duterte
3 mins
Quezon City Prosecutor Dismisses Complaint Against Ex-President Duterte
WBC Clarifies Artur Beterbiev's Atypical Anti-Doping Test Findings
5 hours
WBC Clarifies Artur Beterbiev's Atypical Anti-Doping Test Findings
Cape Verde Declared Malaria-Free: A Historic Milestone for Sub-Saharan Africa
10 hours
Cape Verde Declared Malaria-Free: A Historic Milestone for Sub-Saharan Africa
Hi-Rez Studios Unveils SMITE 2: The Next-Gen Action MOBA Game
11 hours
Hi-Rez Studios Unveils SMITE 2: The Next-Gen Action MOBA Game
LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga - A Stepping Stone for Future LEGO FPS Games?
11 hours
LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga - A Stepping Stone for Future LEGO FPS Games?
Tekken 8: Unleashing New Characters and Innovative Gameplay
13 hours
Tekken 8: Unleashing New Characters and Innovative Gameplay
SERC Students Gain Practical Insights at Savoy Construction Site
14 hours
SERC Students Gain Practical Insights at Savoy Construction Site
Seven Confirmed Cases of Mpox in Auckland Raise Concerns
16 hours
Seven Confirmed Cases of Mpox in Auckland Raise Concerns
Sri Lanka's Healthcare Crisis: Soldiers Deployed Amid Nationwide Strike
17 hours
Sri Lanka's Healthcare Crisis: Soldiers Deployed Amid Nationwide Strike
Sri Lanka Earns IMF Praise for Successful Initial Economic Reform Review
17 hours
Sri Lanka Earns IMF Praise for Successful Initial Economic Reform Review

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app