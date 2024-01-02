en English
Turkey

Grieving Father Detained in Turkey Over Social Media Post

author
By: Safak Costu
Published: January 2, 2024 at 6:59 am EST
Enver Karakaya, a father still in mourning after losing his daughter in the catastrophic Turkish earthquakes earlier this year, was detained on arrival at Gaziantep airport in Turkey. His daughter, Selin, was among the victims when the Isias hotel in Adiyaman collapsed during the devastating tremors.

Unexpected Legal Turn

The Turkish Cypriot was travelling with a delegation of bereaved parents and Turkish Cypriot officials when he was unexpectedly stopped at passport control. The reason for his detention quickly emerged when he was served with court papers. The legal action against Karakaya stems from a complaint filed over a post he made on a social media platform, which has since rebranded from its original name, Twitter.

Content Under Scrutiny

The specific content of the contentious post remains undisclosed. The complainant behind the legal action is an individual hailing from the Black Sea province of Sakarya. The details of the post and the reason it has incited legal action remain under wraps, adding a layer of mystery to the proceedings.

Case Expected in Adiyaman

Following the administration of court papers, Karakaya was released. He then continued his journey to Adiyaman with the delegation. It is anticipated that the case against him will be heard in Adiyaman itself, the very place where the tragic event that took his daughter’s life unfolded. This development adds a poignant note to the legal drama, as the grieving father is forced to confront his personal loss in the same city where his world was shattered.

Turkey
author

Safak Costu

Şafak Coştu kicked off her career in journalism by contributing to some of Turkey's most renowned national publications, showcasing her formidable skills and ability. With time, she expanded her professional field, incorporating writing and teaching into her domain of expertise. Working as the Chief Correspondent for BNN Türkiye, Şafak leverages her extensive knowledge and skills to deliver insightful reports on the region's latest happenings. With her deep understanding and unique point of view on contemporary matters, she has firmly established herself as a respected figure in Turkish journalism.

