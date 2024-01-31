Greek Deputy Foreign Minister Leads Major Business Delegation to Istanbul

Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs for Economic Diplomacy and Openness, Kostas Fragogiannis, is spearheading a business delegation to Istanbul in a bid to bolster economic ties with Turkiye. Comprising high-ranking executives from 75 Greek companies across diverse sectors, the delegation represents a concerted effort to strengthen bilateral economic and trade relations with Turkiye.

Delegation Composition and Objectives

The delegation consists of representatives from various sectors, including food, construction, shipping, tourism, pharmaceuticals, energy, and banking. Additionally, the mission incorporates senior officials from business associations, signifying the broad-based focus of this economic venture. The inclusion of Maira Myrogianni, the general secretary for international economic relations and president of EnterpriseGreece, further underscores the significance of this initiative.

An Agenda of Economic Cooperation

During the two-day visit, the delegation will engage in a series of meetings, speeches, and a Joint Economic Committee session. The agenda covers key areas such as energy, transportation, tourism, and investment opportunities. Fragogiannis himself will interact with Greek entrepreneurs in Istanbul, deliver a speech at Kadir Has University on economic cooperation prospects, and partake in a dinner hosted by a prominent Istanbul businessman attended by Turkish entrepreneurs.

Strengthening Bilateral Relations

This visit symbolizes a strategic move to enhance bilateral relations between Greece and Turkiye, with a keen focus on economic cooperation and development. The mission aims to normalize relations and expand trade between the two neighboring countries, marking a significant step in the history of Greco-Turkish relations.