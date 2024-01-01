en English
International Relations

Global Pro-Palestinian Rallies: A Unified Call for Ceasefire in Gaza

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 1, 2024 at 8:02 am EST
Global Pro-Palestinian Rallies: A Unified Call for Ceasefire in Gaza

On the iconic Galata Bridge in Istanbul, a significant pro-Palestinian rally unfolded, echoing the public sentiment in Turkey and the international concern for peace and stability in the Middle East. The rally, marked by a remarkable turnout, demanded a lasting ceasefire in the Gaza Strip, demonstrating solidarity with the Palestinian people and highlighting the urgent need to end the ongoing conflict.

The Global Cry for Peace

Reflecting the universal call for peace, similar demonstrations unfolded worldwide, from Paris to New York, from Belfast to Edmonton. Each rally brought together people unified in their demand for a permanent ceasefire in Gaza. They voiced their accusations against their respective governments for their perceived complicity in the violence against Palestinians. The protestors donned slogans and signs, symbolizing their support for the beleaguered Palestinians. In New York City, the protest titled ‘Shut It Down! For Palestine’ demanded an immediate ceasefire and an end to aid to Israel. Meanwhile, in Belfast, hundreds marched along the River Lagan, waving or wearing Palestinian flags.

Humanitarian Crisis and Enduring Resilience

The Israeli strikes in central Gaza have claimed more than 21,600 Palestinian lives and inflicted over 55,000 injuries, triggering a humanitarian crisis. The United Nations has reported that a quarter of Gaza’s population faces starvation, with half of the territory’s housing damaged or destroyed, displacing nearly 2 million people. However, amidst the devastation, the resilience and unity of the people remain unbroken. The protestors in Edmonton called on their fellow citizens to lend their support and urged the Canadian government and governments worldwide to take more decisive action to halt the violence in Gaza.

Global Campaign and a Call for Ceasefire

With the dawn of the New Year, pro-Palestinian rallies took place around the world, transforming the celebratory countdown into a Countdown2Ceasefire. From Boston to Berlin, from Malmo to Helsinki, thousands gathered, holding Palestinian flags and chanting for a ceasefire. The presence of the international journalist, Priyanka Navani, at the Istanbul rally signifies the global attention and potential media coverage this issue has garnered. The death toll in Gaza continues to rise, with close to 22,000 people, mostly women and children, killed due to Israeli bombardment since October 7. Despite the grim situation, the demonstrations worldwide stand testament to the enduring call for peace and justice in Gaza, underscoring the global dimension of the Palestinian issue.

International Relations Palestine Turkey
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

