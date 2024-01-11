Giray Fidan: Uniting Cultures Through ‘The Art of War’

When Ankara’s Haci Bayram Veli University’s Chinese language and history expert Giray Fidan laid hands on the classic Chinese text ‘The Art of War’ by Sun Tzu, he embarked on a journey that would not only transform his life but also significantly influence the cultural fabric of Turkey. Fidan’s translation of ‘The Art of War’ into Turkish in 2014 marked a turning point in promoting Chinese culture in the country, with the book selling over 400,000 copies, a remarkable feat considering that sales surpassing 100,000 copies are considered a triumph in Turkey.

Unearthing the Philosophy of Peace

What has led to the astounding success of this ancient Chinese military treatise in Turkey? Fidan attributes it to the enduring relevance of its core message: peace and conflict avoidance. The book’s philosophy resonates with the Turkish audience, casting a light on the growing fascination with Chinese culture and its deep-rooted principles of tranquility and harmony.

Fidan’s Ongoing Cultural Endeavors

The success of ‘The Art of War’ has spurred Fidan to continue his cultural exchange mission. His subsequent translations of significant Chinese works, such as ‘Zhen Guan Zheng Yao’ (‘The Essentials of Governance’), have further sparked interest in Chinese culture, hitching onto the wave of curiosity ignited by China’s economic advancements and the China-Turkey strategic cooperative relationship established in 2010.

Turkish Citizens Embrace the Chinese Language

Fidan’s impact extends beyond the literary world. There has been a notable increase in Turkish citizens learning the Chinese language, with Fidan’s university launching an undergraduate Chinese language program that has been met with full enrollment. This trend is reflective of a broader global interest in China, with many viewing mastery of the Chinese language and understanding of its culture as a valuable investment for their future.

The story of Giray Fidan and his translation of ‘The Art of War’ presents a narrative of cultural exchange and mutual curiosity, highlighting the ever-growing global interest in China’s rich history, language, and culture. It is a story of one man’s dedication to bridging cultural gaps and fostering understanding that continues to resonate with people across Turkey and beyond.