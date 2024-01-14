en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Germany

German Troop Relocation Marks Significant Shift in Turkey-NATO Relations

author
By: Wojciech Zylm
Published: January 14, 2024 at 12:06 am EST | Updated: Jan 14, 2024 at 2:00 am EST
German Troop Relocation Marks Significant Shift in Turkey-NATO Relations

In a significant shift in Turkey-NATO relations, German troops are being relocated from Turkey’s Incirlik air base to Jordan. Levon Hovsepyan, a recognized expert, emphasizes this move as a result of the lack of agreement between Germany and Turkey. Previously, Turkey had been using the Incirlik air base as leverage in its dealings with the United States and other NATO members.

The Incirlik Air Base and NATO

Though Incirlik is under Turkish sovereignty and not directly governed by NATO, the move by Germany, a major NATO member, is still very much within the sphere of NATO-Turkey relations. This relocation could have broader political implications, suggests Hovsepyan. The German parliament’s decision to withdraw troops was supported by a majority vote, with 461 out of 569 lawmakers in favor. This marks the first historical instance of German troops being relocated from a NATO member nation to a base in a non-NATO member country.

The Transition Process

The transition, involving 260 troops and military equipment, is expected to be completed by September. This move follows the United States and Germany’s announcement of plans to withdraw their air and missile defense units from Turkey in response to a diminished threat of missile attacks from Syria. The US and Turkey have stated that they will continue to work closely on Turkey’s air defense capabilities, while Germany has cited the diminished threat from Syria as the reason for their withdrawal.

Broader Regional Implications

Amidst the relocation, there is also a growing concern over attacks on international shipping in the Red Sea by the Huthi rebels in Yemen, backed by Iran. This has led to fears of military confrontations and escalations in the region, further complicating the political landscape.

0
Germany Turkey
author

Wojciech Zylm

Hailing from Warsaw, Wojciech Zylm is a devoted correspondent with a keen interest in communicating vital global news. Since 2018, he has consistently furthered his journalistic talents, keeping his finger on the pulse of current affairs and political happenings. Infusing facts with compelling narratives, Wojciech provides extensive reports on a myriad of subjects, spanning politics, culture, and technology, ensuring his audience stays abreast and interested. His extraordinary abilities and dedication to his profession solidify his position as a crucial asset in the realm of international journalism.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Germany

See more
56 mins ago
Bayern's Domination Continues as Bundesliga Battles for Global Recognition
On a brisk night at the Allianz Arena, Eintracht Frankfurt’s forward, Branimir Hrgota, found himself in a golden scoring position against Bayern Munich. Having skillfully rounded Bayern’s renowned goalkeeper, Manuel Neuer, Hrgota seemed poised to slot the ball into an unguarded net. Yet, Bayern’s defender Mats Hummels had other plans. Displaying the tenacity and quick-mindedness
Bayern's Domination Continues as Bundesliga Battles for Global Recognition
Porsche's Resilience in 2023: A Tale of Two Models, the 911 and the Taycan
5 hours ago
Porsche's Resilience in 2023: A Tale of Two Models, the 911 and the Taycan
AfD Pledges Mass Deportation of Foreigners, Ignites Controversy
6 hours ago
AfD Pledges Mass Deportation of Foreigners, Ignites Controversy
Germany Faces Backlash for Legally Supporting Israel at ICJ
3 hours ago
Germany Faces Backlash for Legally Supporting Israel at ICJ
Revolutionizing CRISPR Prediction: AI-Based Approach Provides New Insights
3 hours ago
Revolutionizing CRISPR Prediction: AI-Based Approach Provides New Insights
Turkish Migrant's Warning Sparks Debate on Freedom of Speech in Germany
4 hours ago
Turkish Migrant's Warning Sparks Debate on Freedom of Speech in Germany
Latest Headlines
World News
Kansas City Chiefs Overcome Frigid Conditions and Helmet Malfunction in Playoff Victory
12 mins
Kansas City Chiefs Overcome Frigid Conditions and Helmet Malfunction in Playoff Victory
Controversial Call and Overtime Drama in NCAA Game: Kentucky vs Texas A&M
20 mins
Controversial Call and Overtime Drama in NCAA Game: Kentucky vs Texas A&M
Liverpool's Virgil van Dijk Reveals His Toughest Premier League Opponents
25 mins
Liverpool's Virgil van Dijk Reveals His Toughest Premier League Opponents
UK Immigration Survey Reveals Public Perception and Reality Gap
33 mins
UK Immigration Survey Reveals Public Perception and Reality Gap
Severe Winter Weather Sweeps Across the U.S. with Cold, Snow, and Flooding
33 mins
Severe Winter Weather Sweeps Across the U.S. with Cold, Snow, and Flooding
Tennessee Lawmaker Justin Jones Stripped of Committee Assignment
37 mins
Tennessee Lawmaker Justin Jones Stripped of Committee Assignment
Philippines' Constitutional Amendment Faces Legal Challenge
38 mins
Philippines' Constitutional Amendment Faces Legal Challenge
Increased Work Permit Fees for Non-EU Nationals Spark Concerns in Malta
51 mins
Increased Work Permit Fees for Non-EU Nationals Spark Concerns in Malta
Taiwanese Elections: A Global Chessboard of Reactions and Implications
53 mins
Taiwanese Elections: A Global Chessboard of Reactions and Implications
Russian Ambassador Asserts New Phase of Western Aggression in Yemen
2 hours
Russian Ambassador Asserts New Phase of Western Aggression in Yemen
Revealed: Queen Elizabeth II's Peaceful Final Moments Detailed in New Book
3 hours
Revealed: Queen Elizabeth II's Peaceful Final Moments Detailed in New Book
2023 Declared Hottest Year on Record: A Call for Urgent Global Climate Action
3 hours
2023 Declared Hottest Year on Record: A Call for Urgent Global Climate Action
Indian Politician Milind Deora Set to Join Eknath Shinde's Shiv Sena Faction
3 hours
Indian Politician Milind Deora Set to Join Eknath Shinde's Shiv Sena Faction
Samoa Celebrates Platinum Jubilee of the Bahá’í Faith: A Journey of Spirituality and Unity
3 hours
Samoa Celebrates Platinum Jubilee of the Bahá’í Faith: A Journey of Spirituality and Unity
Monarchs in the Modern Age: A Look at Global Governance in 2024
8 hours
Monarchs in the Modern Age: A Look at Global Governance in 2024
Visual Chronicle of Our Times: AFP Pictures of the Week Capture Global Events
8 hours
Visual Chronicle of Our Times: AFP Pictures of the Week Capture Global Events
Covid-19 Still Claims 10,000 Lives Monthly: WHO Calls for Continued Vigilance
8 hours
Covid-19 Still Claims 10,000 Lives Monthly: WHO Calls for Continued Vigilance
COVID-19: Persistent Global Threat with 10,000 Monthly Deaths, Says WHO
8 hours
COVID-19: Persistent Global Threat with 10,000 Monthly Deaths, Says WHO

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app