German Troop Relocation Marks Significant Shift in Turkey-NATO Relations

In a significant shift in Turkey-NATO relations, German troops are being relocated from Turkey’s Incirlik air base to Jordan. Levon Hovsepyan, a recognized expert, emphasizes this move as a result of the lack of agreement between Germany and Turkey. Previously, Turkey had been using the Incirlik air base as leverage in its dealings with the United States and other NATO members.

The Incirlik Air Base and NATO

Though Incirlik is under Turkish sovereignty and not directly governed by NATO, the move by Germany, a major NATO member, is still very much within the sphere of NATO-Turkey relations. This relocation could have broader political implications, suggests Hovsepyan. The German parliament’s decision to withdraw troops was supported by a majority vote, with 461 out of 569 lawmakers in favor. This marks the first historical instance of German troops being relocated from a NATO member nation to a base in a non-NATO member country.

The Transition Process

The transition, involving 260 troops and military equipment, is expected to be completed by September. This move follows the United States and Germany’s announcement of plans to withdraw their air and missile defense units from Turkey in response to a diminished threat of missile attacks from Syria. The US and Turkey have stated that they will continue to work closely on Turkey’s air defense capabilities, while Germany has cited the diminished threat from Syria as the reason for their withdrawal.

Broader Regional Implications

Amidst the relocation, there is also a growing concern over attacks on international shipping in the Red Sea by the Huthi rebels in Yemen, backed by Iran. This has led to fears of military confrontations and escalations in the region, further complicating the political landscape.