Georgian Prime Minister and Turkish CEO Discuss Enhanced Cooperation at Davos

At the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, Georgian Prime Minister Irakli Garibashvili met with Levent Çakoğlu, the CEO of Koçholding, a prominent Turkish company. The focus of their discussion revolved around the potential for increased cooperation between Georgia and Koçholding, which already has several hotel investments in the country. Garibashvili pointed out the positive economic trends in Georgia, attributing the high growth to prudent government economic policies.

Advertisment

Georgia's Economic Landscape

Despite a mild recession predicted for the first half of 2024, the state of Georgia's economy remains robust, thanks to massive surpluses accumulated during the COVID-19 shutdown period. Governor Brian Kemp has proposed billions in new state spending, including tax cuts, pay raises, and infrastructure projects, despite a modest 1.6% rise in collections for the first half of the fiscal year. The budget surplus is being channeled into historic investments in education, public safety, tax relief, and infrastructure improvements across the state.

Investment Climate and Opportunities

Advertisment

The meeting between Garibashvili and Çakoğlu also covered the attractive investment climate in Georgia, particularly in the IT sector. The sector offers advantageous tax conditions and is experiencing dynamic growth. Governor Kemp's budget also proposed significant investments in transportation projects, including $1.5 billion for the Georgia Department of Transportation and $200 million for cities and counties. Public school teachers and state and public university employees are slated for pay raises, and a state income tax cut is in the offing.

Potential for Tourism

In the discussion with the Turkish CEO, Garibashvili also highlighted the significant potential for cooperation in tourism. He pointed to the direct increase in tourism revenues as a result of effective government policies. Georgia's proactive efforts in attracting new companies have led to a surge in capital spending and job increase, particularly in the automotive, fintech, healthcare, life sciences, and film industries, which in turn boosts the tourism sector.