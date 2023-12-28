en English
Israel

Gaza Conflict: Türkiye-Israel Trade Slumps, Türkiye Meets Export Target

By: Shivani Chauhan
Published: December 28, 2023 at 7:26 am EST | Updated: Dec 28, 2023 at 8:57 am EST
Gaza Conflict: Türkiye-Israel Trade Slumps, Türkiye Meets Export Target

Trade relations between Türkiye and Israel have witnessed a sharp decline, nearly 50%, since the initiation of Israel’s military operations in Gaza in October. Türkiye, a firm advocate of a two-state solution, has decried Israel’s actions as war crimes. This has resulted in a significant slump in the previously improving diplomatic ties between the two nations. According to Trade Minister Ömer Bolat, Türkiye’s exports to Israel plummeted by about 40%, and imports shrunk by 54% since October.

Conflict Impacts Bilateral Trade

The conflict has resulted in remarkable destruction and a high casualty rate in Gaza, with over 21,000 Palestinians reported dead. The bilateral trade, which reached an unprecedented peak last year, has suffered acutely. The figures from October depict a considerable dip in Türkiye’s exports and imports from Israel compared to the previous year.

(Read Also: Israeli Strikes Claim 210 Palestinian Lives in 24 Hours: Escalating Violence Triggers International Concern)

Global Supply Chain Disruptions

The ongoing conflict poses a potential threat to global trade and supply chains. The semiconductor industry in Israel, a significant player in global chip production, stands at risk. This owes to the fact that many tech entrepreneurs are being drafted into military service, causing disruptions in production for tech giants like Intel, NVIDIA, and Apple. The ripple effect of this conflict is felt as far as India, which relies heavily on Israel for diamond supply, leading to disruptions and the exploration of new sources.

(Read Also: Germany and EU Mull New Maritime Mission in Response to Houthi Attacks)

Türkiye Meets Export Target Despite Challenges

Despite these challenges, Türkiye managed to meet its export target for the year, which was set in the government’s medium-term program. This commendable achievement comes despite setbacks from the February earthquakes and a decision to limit agricultural exports to control food prices. The country has adopted more conservative policymaking, including monetary tightening to address inflation and stabilize the Turkish lira.

Israel Turkey
author

Shivani Chauhan

Shivani Chauhan, a multifaceted and proficient media expert, has become an integral part of the BNN staff, contributing a wealth of familiarity from a variety of news outlets. She previously held the position of an Editor at PinkVilla, demonstrating her outstanding skills in managing content creation. Prior to that, Shivani was a dedicated Journalist for both India Legal and WION, refining her abilities in investigative journalism and narrative development. Her experience further extends to a term as an Associate Producer at Zee Media, as well as at Hindustan Times. Anchored in a deep-seated commitment to unearth the truth, Shivani thrives in captivating her audience with impactful stories that instigate significant change.

