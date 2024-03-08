Göbeklitepe: 2.5 Million Visit Türkiye's Ancient Marvel Since 2019, UNESCO Heritage Site

Since its official opening in 2019, Göbeklitepe, heralded as the "zero point of history," has captivated over 2.5 million visitors. Nestled in southeastern Türkiye's Şanlıurfa province, this Neolithic site offers a unique glimpse into early human civilization with its enigmatic T-shaped obelisks and the world's oldest known temple ruins. Recognized by UNESCO in 2018, its global appeal has surged, drawing tourists and scholars alike to explore its ancient mysteries.

Unveiling History's Depths

Discovered in 1963, Göbeklitepe's significance became clearer through joint excavations by the Şanlıurfa Museum and the German Archaeological Institute beginning in 1995. These endeavors unearthed monumental T-shaped pillars adorned with wild animal figures, hinting at complex societal structures and spiritual practices 12,000 years ago. The site's inclusion on the UNESCO World Heritage List and subsequent developments, including a protective roof and enhanced accessibility, have made it a focal point for archaeological and historical interest worldwide.

Archaeological Wonders and Visitor Surge

The site's head, Celal Uludağ, emphasizes the transformative impact of Göbeklitepe's discoveries on archaeology. With each excavation season, new findings, such as the world's oldest painted pig statue discovered in 2023, continue to captivate the global community. These artifacts, showcased at the Şanlıurfa Archeology Museum, alongside the ongoing Taştepeler project excavations, promise further insights into early human history. The increasing visitor numbers testify to the site's growing intrigue and significance.

The Future of Göbeklitepe

As excavations and research persist, Göbeklitepe's role in redefining human history's narrative remains undiminished. Its ancient structures and artifacts not only challenge previous understandings of Neolithic societies but also inspire awe and curiosity among visitors. With its status as a UNESCO World Heritage Site and its continued archaeological importance, Göbeklitepe is poised to attract even more attention in the years to come, solidifying its place as a pivotal site in the study of human civilization.