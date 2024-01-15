en English
Syria

Escalation of Turkish Aggression: Rojava, North-East Syria under Siege

By: Momen Zellmi
Published: January 15, 2024 at 7:04 am EST
The peaceful canvas of Rojava, North-East Syria, has been marred by the recent military activities of Turkey. Over 56 locations have been targeted within a 48-hour time frame, a clear escalation of aggression showcasing a disturbing disregard for civilian infrastructure and residential areas. The violence appears to be a strategic redirection after Turkey experienced losses in its conflict against guerrilla forces in Southern Kurdistan, located in Northern Iraq.

Direct Hits on Civilian Assets

Among the various sites subjected to the onslaught, power stations, petrol stations, residential buildings, a wedding hall, and agricultural facilities were not spared. In a harrowing incident, a house nestled in the Sina neighborhood of Qamishlo city was bombed. Significant damage was inflicted on a power station in Qamishlo following an airstrike. Oil-related infrastructure in Rimelan was also under attack.

War Crimes: A Growing Concern

Heavy artillery fire ravaged civilian-owned vineyards and gardens across seven villages in the Zirgan district. Grain silos in the village of Um Kef in Til Temir faced similar destruction. The human toll was severe, with six civilians, including two young children and a journalist, wounded. Five Syrian soldiers lost their lives in these attacks, further fueling the concern of potential war crimes being committed.

Widespread Impact and Global Outrage

The aftermath of these bombardments presents a grim picture, with widespread power outages plaguing the cities of Koban and Ain Issa, along with 660 villages. The escalating intensity of Turkey’s military actions, particularly the direct targeting of crucial civilian infrastructure, has spurred global outrage.

This conflict represents more than a political struggle, it is a testament to the resilience of the human spirit, and a stark reminder of the cost of power and ambition. It is a narrative of survival in the face of adversity, a narrative that, unfortunately, seems to be repeating itself in the history of humanity.

Momen Zellmi

Momen Zellmi stands out as an esteemed political commentator, researcher, and diplomatic counselor. With a doctorate in Language Policy, he has helmed editorial roles at key regional news outlets such as KomalNews, Shrova Agency, and Zanko Kurd. Zellmi's compelling articles have caught the eye of international audiences, solidifying his reputation in journalism. Among his acclaimed publications are two insightful books: "Islamic Jihadists in the Middle East" and "ISIS: Origins and Trajectory." These tomes cast a discerning light on the ascendancy and sway of radical groups in the Middle East, unearthing their deep-seated objectives and game plans. Given his profound understanding of Middle Eastern political intricacies, Zellmi proves an invaluable correspondent for any newsroom.

