en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Economy

Erdogan Pledges to Boost Turkey’s Global Standing Amidst Global Crises

author
By: Safak Costu
Published: December 31, 2023 at 5:48 am EST | Updated: Dec 31, 2023 at 6:06 am EST
Erdogan Pledges to Boost Turkey’s Global Standing Amidst Global Crises

On the threshold of 2024, Turkey’s President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, in a bold declaration, has pledged to augment the country’s global standing amidst a series of worldwide crises. Erdogan, in his statement, underscored the necessity for Turkey to showcase its unique capabilities and resilience by escalating its production, employment, growth, and development. He proposed that by concentrating on these critical economic markers, Turkey can differentiate itself on the global stage and amplify its prestige.

Boosting the National Economy

Erdogan’s commitment comes at a juncture when nations across the globe are wrestling with various challenges, reflecting his administration’s tactic to confront these predicaments by fortifying the national economy. The crux of this strategy is not merely to weather the storm but to emerge from it with an enhanced stature, thereby inspiring confidence in both domestic and international communities regarding Turkey’s economic trajectory.

(Read Also: Erdogan Accuses Foreign Forces of Hindering Turkey’s Rise to Power)

Central Bank’s Strategy for 2024

Aligning with this vision, Turkey’s central bank has delineated its priorities for the coming year. At the forefront of its strategy is rebuilding international reserves and accelerating foreign exchange accumulation. The bank is also set on decreasing borrowing from commercial lenders, with a strategic aim to gradually improve net reserves.

(Read Also: Erdogan’s Call to Academics Sparks Debate Amid Efforts to Rebuild Economy)

Focus on Price Stability

In its pursuit of economic stability, the central bank has highlighted price stability as its primary objective. It intends to continue wielding all liquidity management tools to ensure the effective transmission of rates into the economy. As a result, inflation, which is expected to hit 65% by the end of 2023, is projected to drop to 36% by the end of 2024.

The Turkish president’s message and the Central Bank’s outlined strategy underscore a steadfast commitment to enhancing Turkey’s economic stability and international standing. As nations worldwide grapple with various challenges, Turkey’s approach offers a model of resilience and strategic fortitude.

Read More

0
Economy International Relations Turkey
author

Safak Costu

Şafak Coştu kicked off her career in journalism by contributing to some of Turkey's most renowned national publications, showcasing her formidable skills and ability. With time, she expanded her professional field, incorporating writing and teaching into her domain of expertise. Working as the Chief Correspondent for BNN Türkiye, Şafak leverages her extensive knowledge and skills to deliver insightful reports on the region's latest happenings. With her deep understanding and unique point of view on contemporary matters, she has firmly established herself as a respected figure in Turkish journalism.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Bermuda Government Announces Tax Reforms and Revitalization of Morgan's Point in Annual Budget

By Mazhar Abbas

Navigating the Economic Crossroads: The UK's Financial Landscape at the Close of 2023

By BNN Correspondents

Challenges and Developments: Global Perspective On The Year Ahead

By BNN Correspondents

Ooty: A New Year's Destination Drawing Tourists and Boosting Local Economy

By Rafia Tasleem

Bermuda's Economy: Resilience Amid Rising Costs and Economic Challenge ...
@Bermuda · 18 mins
Bermuda's Economy: Resilience Amid Rising Costs and Economic Challenge ...
heart comment 0
Russia’s Chemical Industry Fuels Economic Growth Amid EU Sanctions

By BNN Correspondents

Russia's Chemical Industry Fuels Economic Growth Amid EU Sanctions
Nigerian Legislature Approves 28.77 Trillion Naira Budget for 2024

By Israel Ojoko

Nigerian Legislature Approves 28.77 Trillion Naira Budget for 2024
Argentina Faces ‘Economic Catastrophe’ Without Reform, Warns President Milei

By Safak Costu

Argentina Faces 'Economic Catastrophe' Without Reform, Warns President Milei
Economic Pressures Push UK Retail Sector into Decline

By BNN Correspondents

Economic Pressures Push UK Retail Sector into Decline
Latest Headlines
World News
Arvind Panagariya Appointed as Chairman of India's New Finance Commission
26 seconds
Arvind Panagariya Appointed as Chairman of India's New Finance Commission
Maine Secretary of State Shenna Bellows Targeted in Swatting Incident Following Controversial Ballot Decision
3 mins
Maine Secretary of State Shenna Bellows Targeted in Swatting Incident Following Controversial Ballot Decision
Rafael Nadal Makes a Triumphant Return to Professional Tennis
5 mins
Rafael Nadal Makes a Triumphant Return to Professional Tennis
Federal Judge Approves Redrawn Voting Maps in Georgia, Sparking Controversy
5 mins
Federal Judge Approves Redrawn Voting Maps in Georgia, Sparking Controversy
Study Shows Elderly Can Gain Significant Muscle Mass Through Resistance Exercise
5 mins
Study Shows Elderly Can Gain Significant Muscle Mass Through Resistance Exercise
Challenges and Developments: Global Perspective On The Year Ahead
7 mins
Challenges and Developments: Global Perspective On The Year Ahead
DeSantis Criticizes Trump's Education Policy, Highlights Missed Opportunities
8 mins
DeSantis Criticizes Trump's Education Policy, Highlights Missed Opportunities
ClimateCast Retrospective: 2023, The Hottest Year on Record
12 mins
ClimateCast Retrospective: 2023, The Hottest Year on Record
Florida Governor DeSantis Slams Nikki Haley Over Civil War Comments, Urges Recognition of Slavery's Role
13 mins
Florida Governor DeSantis Slams Nikki Haley Over Civil War Comments, Urges Recognition of Slavery's Role
Christ the Redeemer Honors Pelé: A Monumental Tribute to a Soccer Legend
26 mins
Christ the Redeemer Honors Pelé: A Monumental Tribute to a Soccer Legend
2024 Global Economic Outlook: Navigating Potential Threats and Opportunities
39 mins
2024 Global Economic Outlook: Navigating Potential Threats and Opportunities
Loch Ness Monster Sightings in 2023: A Dip but Not a Disbelief
47 mins
Loch Ness Monster Sightings in 2023: A Dip but Not a Disbelief
World Welcomes 2024: A Global Tapestry of New Year's Eve Celebrations
58 mins
World Welcomes 2024: A Global Tapestry of New Year's Eve Celebrations
Global Countdown2Ceasefire Campaign Gains Momentum Ahead of New Year's Eve
2 hours
Global Countdown2Ceasefire Campaign Gains Momentum Ahead of New Year's Eve
2023: A Year of Record-Breaking Performances and Historic Feats in Sports
3 hours
2023: A Year of Record-Breaking Performances and Historic Feats in Sports
International Space Station Astronauts to Ring in New Year 16 Times
5 hours
International Space Station Astronauts to Ring in New Year 16 Times
International Space Station Astronauts to Ring in New Year 16 Times
5 hours
International Space Station Astronauts to Ring in New Year 16 Times
International Space Station Astronauts to Ring in New Year 16 Times
5 hours
International Space Station Astronauts to Ring in New Year 16 Times

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app