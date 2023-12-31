Erdogan Pledges to Boost Turkey’s Global Standing Amidst Global Crises

On the threshold of 2024, Turkey’s President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, in a bold declaration, has pledged to augment the country’s global standing amidst a series of worldwide crises. Erdogan, in his statement, underscored the necessity for Turkey to showcase its unique capabilities and resilience by escalating its production, employment, growth, and development. He proposed that by concentrating on these critical economic markers, Turkey can differentiate itself on the global stage and amplify its prestige.

Boosting the National Economy

Erdogan’s commitment comes at a juncture when nations across the globe are wrestling with various challenges, reflecting his administration’s tactic to confront these predicaments by fortifying the national economy. The crux of this strategy is not merely to weather the storm but to emerge from it with an enhanced stature, thereby inspiring confidence in both domestic and international communities regarding Turkey’s economic trajectory.

(Read Also: Erdogan Accuses Foreign Forces of Hindering Turkey’s Rise to Power)

Central Bank’s Strategy for 2024

Aligning with this vision, Turkey’s central bank has delineated its priorities for the coming year. At the forefront of its strategy is rebuilding international reserves and accelerating foreign exchange accumulation. The bank is also set on decreasing borrowing from commercial lenders, with a strategic aim to gradually improve net reserves.

(Read Also: Erdogan’s Call to Academics Sparks Debate Amid Efforts to Rebuild Economy)

Focus on Price Stability

In its pursuit of economic stability, the central bank has highlighted price stability as its primary objective. It intends to continue wielding all liquidity management tools to ensure the effective transmission of rates into the economy. As a result, inflation, which is expected to hit 65% by the end of 2023, is projected to drop to 36% by the end of 2024.

The Turkish president’s message and the Central Bank’s outlined strategy underscore a steadfast commitment to enhancing Turkey’s economic stability and international standing. As nations worldwide grapple with various challenges, Turkey’s approach offers a model of resilience and strategic fortitude.

Read More