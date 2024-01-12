en English
International Relations

Erdogan Criticizes US, UK Over Military Actions in Yemen

author
By: Safak Costu
Published: January 12, 2024 at 8:59 am EST
In a bold statement that may influence international relations and conflict resolution discussions, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan criticized the United States and United Kingdom for their military actions in Yemen. Erdogan described the airstrikes conducted by these Western powers as disproportionate and expressed grave concern about the escalating conflict in the region.

Erdogan Condemns Western Military Actions

Erdogan’s criticism comes in the wake of US and British forces striking rebel-held Yemen following disruptive attacks on Red Sea shipping by Iran-backed Huthis. While these strikes aimed to de-escalate tensions, their fallout has been met with condemnation not only from Iran but also from numerous other countries within and beyond the region.

A Sea of Blood

Adding to the growing international concern over the situation in Yemen, Erdogan accused the US and UK of attempting to turn the Red Sea into a ‘sea of blood’. By voicing out such stark criticism, Erdogan puts forth Turkey’s stance on international conflicts, advocating for a more balanced approach to dispute resolution.

Turkey’s Stance on International Conflicts

Unlike its Western allies and some Arab states, Turkey does not consider Hamas a terrorist organization. Erdogan expressed support for Yemen’s internationally recognized government and condemned Houthi missile attacks on Saudi Arabia. Further, he extended his criticism to Israel, accusing it of employing disproportionate force in its dealings with Palestine. These comments reflect the broader perspective of Turkey on the use of military power in conflict zones and the impact on civilian populations.

Şafak Coştu kicked off her career in journalism by contributing to some of Turkey's most renowned national publications, showcasing her formidable skills and ability. With time, she expanded her professional field, incorporating writing and teaching into her domain of expertise. Working as the Chief Correspondent for BNN Türkiye, Şafak leverages her extensive knowledge and skills to deliver insightful reports on the region's latest happenings. With her deep understanding and unique point of view on contemporary matters, she has firmly established herself as a respected figure in Turkish journalism.

