Erdogan and AK Party Face Tight Local Election Races in Turkey

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and his ruling AK Party are embroiled in closely contested local elections across the country, marking a crucial test of Erdogan's political dominance nearly 10 months after securing a fresh mandate.

The spotlight is particularly on the race in Istanbul, Turkey's largest city and economic hub, where Erdogan aims to regain control from Mayor Ekrem Imamoglu of the Republican People’s Party (CHP).

Istanbul's Electoral Battleground

The outcome in Istanbul carries significant weight, with the city's nearly 16 million residents and substantial annual budget of $6.6 billion at stake. Amidst an ongoing cost-of-living crisis, social aid payments administered by the city have become pivotal for voters. Incumbent Mayor Imamoglu, backed by the CHP, faces off against Murat Kurum, Erdogan's handpicked candidate and former environment and urbanization minister.

Economic Woes and Political Maneuvering

Against the backdrop of a deteriorating economy, Imamoglu seeks to maintain his position as a rebuke to Erdogan's leadership while bolstering his own prospects for a future presidential bid. The 2019 elections saw significant gains for the opposition CHP, which wrested control of Istanbul and Ankara from the AK Party, signaling a potential shift in political dynamics.

Complexities in Kurdish Dynamics and Economic Hardships

Kurdish voters, constituting approximately 10% of Istanbul's electorate, played a crucial role in Imamoglu's victory in 2019. Erdogan's last-minute overtures to the Kurdish minority aim to secure their support, despite ongoing tensions with separatist Kurdish militants.

However, the Kurdish-focused DEM party's subdued presence in the elections reflects the complexities of Kurdish politics in Turkey. Meanwhile, the New Welfare Party's bid to attract disaffected Erdogan supporters amidst economic challenges further complicates the electoral landscape.