Erdoğan's Anticipated White House Visit: A Turning Point in Turkish-US Relations?

At a time of lukewarm relations, President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan is scheduled to fly to the United States on May 9, upon invitation of his U.S. counterpart Joe Biden, Turkish media outlets reported. This will be the first time he will be in the White House under the Biden administration.

Historic Allies with Modern Challenges

Türkiye and the United States are two historic allies though their ties deteriorated over disagreements over a string of issues. Diplomatic ties remain robust and the two leaders occasionally talked to each other over the phone, but their last in-person meeting was last July, during a NATO summit. The same event focused on Sweden’s NATO membership, something Türkiye initially opposed. After Türkiye’s approval of the accession, ties regained momentum. Most recently, Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan and National Intelligence Organization (MIT) Director Ibrahim Kalın held talks in the United States. Their visit is viewed as a preparatory meeting for Biden-Erdoğan talks.

Key Discussion Points

Erdoğan and Biden will have a lot to talk about but the situation in Gaza and defense cooperation, as well as the fight against terrorism, are all expected to be hot topics, Turkish media reported. Erdoğan will reiterate Türkiye’s call for an end to Israel’s attacks in Gaza and finding a solution to the Palestinian-Israeli conflict solely based on a two-state solution. The Turkish president has long been critical of the U.S. stance on the Palestinian-Israeli conflict, particularly Washington’s unconditional support of the Netanyahu administration, which he accused of committing crimes against innocent Palestinians. In February, Erdoğan told journalists that the peace process in the conflict failed to bear fruit due to the negative approach of the United States.

Defense and Security Concerns

Biden and Erdoğan will also discuss the Turkish acquisition of F-16 fighter jets from the United States, as well as the modernization process of jets Türkiye already purchased. On Jan. 27, the U.S. State Department approved the pending $23 billion (TL 718.16 billion) sale of F-16 aircraft and modernization kits to Türkiye after Ankara greenlighted Sweden's NATO membership. Türkiye, in October 2021, requested 40 new F-16 Block 70 aircraft and 79 modernization kits from the U.S. to upgrade its remaining F-16s to Block 70 level. Türkiye was part of the F-35 program before its participation was suspended over a dispute about Ankara buying the S-500 Russian air defense system after its efforts to buy U.S. Patriot missiles were rebuffed. A senior U.S. diplomat recently appeared to open the door to Türkiye perhaps joining the F-35 program if the dispute were resolved.

Erdoğan’s talks will also concentrate on Türkiye’s disappointment in U.S. support for the YPG, the Syrian branch of the PKK terrorist group, which has killed thousands in Türkiye over the past four decades. Earlier this month, Turkish officials reiterated a call to the United States to end its support for the YPG, after a high-level U.S. visit to the terrorist group. "The U.S. continues to support the PKK/YPG/SDF terrorist organization under the pretext of fighting against Daesh. It is not possible to fight a terrorist organization using another terrorist organization. So the fight against terrorism cannot be done with terrorists," a Defense Ministry source told reporters.

Türkiye continues regular operations against the PKK/YPG presence in Syria. Ankara has launched a trio of successful counterterrorism operations since 2016 across its border in northern Syria to prevent the formation of a terror corridor and enable the peaceful settlement of residents: Euphrates Shield in 2016, Olive Branch in 2018 and Peace Spring in 2019 – operations that the U.S. opposed.