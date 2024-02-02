Emine Erdoğan Advocates for Elderly Wisdom & Intergenerational Communication

First Lady Emine Erdoğan has underlined the crucial role of senior citizens in society, delivering her message during a visit to the 'Vefahane' senior's complex in Istanbul's Bağcılar district. Speaking to an audience that included approximately 2,000 residents of the complex, she reiterated that the elderly are fountains of wisdom, their experiences reaching across centuries, and their insights can pave the way for future generations.

Senior Citizens: A Beacon of Wisdom and Insight

Erdoğan noted that the elderly are not just remnants of a bygone era, but are active participants in shaping society. She revealed a deep respect for their wisdom and insights, suggesting that their life experiences are a valuable resource that can enlighten the path for the young. The First Lady emphasized that, in a time where connections with the past are increasingly dwindling, the wisdom and knowledge of our elderly population are more crucial than ever.

Vefahane: A Haven for the Elderly

The 'Vefahane' senior's complex, where Erdoğan delivered her address, is a testament to the value placed on the elderly in Istanbul. Catering to about 2,000 senior citizens, the facility provides an array of services such as physiotherapy, exercise programs, handcrafts, art and music workshops, a library, and hobby workshops. These are all designed to encourage social engagement among the seniors, promoting not just physical health but also mental and emotional well-being.

Intergenerational Communication: The Key to Societal Preservation

Erdoğan highlighted the significance of intergenerational communication in preserving societal values and enhancing relationships between adults and children. She noted that the complex fosters social interaction among the elderly, while also allowing them to play an active role in daily life. The First Lady stressed that facilities like 'Vefahane' are crucial in maintaining cultural memories and transferring them to younger generations, thereby preserving the societal fabric.