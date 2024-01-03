en English
Disaster

Earthquakes in Turkey and Japan: A Tale of Two Disasters

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 2, 2024 at 8:36 pm EST
Earthquakes in Turkey and Japan: A Tale of Two Disasters

Recent seismic events in Turkey and Japan have underscored the stark contrast in the impact of similar geological occurrences across different nations. Despite both countries experiencing strong earthquakes within a short span, the aftermath of these incidents differed significantly. The question begs to be asked, what led to these divergent outcomes?

Unraveling the Impact: Magnitude and Geography

The 7.8-magnitude earthquake that rocked Turkey in February 2023 resulted in over 59,000 deaths, while a 7.6-magnitude quake in western Japan on a subsequent Monday led to 55 fatalities. A key contributor to this was the difference in magnitude, with Turkey’s quake being significantly stronger than Japan’s. Since earthquakes are measured logarithmically, this difference in magnitude translates to a substantially higher release of energy during Turkey’s quake, leading to more severe consequences.

Another major factor was geography. Japan’s earthquake affected a less populated, rural peninsula. In contrast, Turkey’s quake hit a densely populated region heavily burdened by refugees from Syria’s civil war, resulting in increased casualties.

Political Factors and Preparedness

Political discord exacerbated Turkey’s challenges. Global rescue efforts were hampered by regional instability, damaged infrastructure, and strained international relations. In sharp contrast, Japan’s economic and social stability allowed for a more efficient disaster response, mitigating the impact of the quake.

However, the most critical difference lay in the level of preparedness. Japan’s stringent seismic building codes and the enforcement of earthquake-resistant construction have undeniably saved lives. The country’s history of frequent earthquakes has led to the development of advanced building stabilization methods, reducing the risk of collapse during seismic events.

Conversely, Turkey suffered from lax enforcement of building codes and the use of substandard materials. These factors, combined with the country’s high population density and the presence of a large number of vulnerable refugees, led to a significantly higher number of casualties.

A Lesson in Preparedness

The contrasting outcomes of the earthquakes in Turkey and Japan serve as a stark reminder of the importance of earthquake preparedness and building safety standards. While natural disasters are unavoidable, their impact can be significantly reduced through proactive measures such as the enforcement of stringent building codes and the development of resilient infrastructure. This not only protects lives but also ensures a faster, more effective response in the wake of such events.

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

