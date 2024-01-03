en English
Disaster

Earthquake Preparedness: A Tale of Two Countries

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 2, 2024 at 8:36 pm EST
Earthquake Preparedness: A Tale of Two Countries

The recent 7.6-magnitude quake that hit western Japan has left an indelible mark. Despite the catastrophic potential, the death toll remained comparatively low at 55. This starkly contrasts with the catastrophic 7.8-magnitude earthquake that devastated Turkey last February, causing over 59,000 fatalities. A close examination of the underlying factors reveals a compelling narrative about earthquake preparedness, building resilience, and the fundamental role of political stability.

Disaster Preparedness: Japan’s Saving Grace

Japan, nestled where four of the earth’s tectonic plates meet, is no stranger to seismic events. History is laden with the country’s experiences of devastating earthquakes. Yet, Japan’s comprehensive disaster preparedness has led to a starkly lower casualty figure compared to Turkey. Despite the formidable 7.6-magnitude tremors, the country’s proactive citizens, stringent building codes, and sophisticated early warning system played a critical role in mitigating the damage.

With a top-down government approach to disaster initiatives and an earthquake readiness culture integrated into daily life, Japan’s commitment to disaster readiness serves as a global benchmark. Students participate in regular earthquake drills, and buildings are designed to sway with vibrations rather than collapse, thus significantly reducing the risk during disasters.

Turkey’s Deadly Quake: A Lack of Building Resilience

While both Turkey and Japan sit atop active faults, their outcomes during similar seismic events differ drastically. Turkey’s substandard construction practices and lax enforcement of building codes have led to a significantly higher casualty rate. Despite having experienced devastating earthquakes historically, Turkey’s lack of structural resilience, particularly in older buildings, has contributed to the tragic loss of life.

Building Codes: A Line of Defense

Japan has developed three specific methods for stabilizing buildings during earthquakes, which are codified in national building codes. These measures have proven instrumental in reducing the impact of seismic events. In stark contrast, the lax enforcement of building regulations in Turkey has resulted in a lack of structural resilience, contributing to a higher casualty rate during earthquakes.

In conclusion, the difference in the consequences of the earthquakes that hit Japan and Turkey underscores the critical importance of disaster preparedness and strict adherence to building regulations in mitigating the impact of seismic events. It serves as a stark reminder that while we cannot prevent natural disasters, we can significantly alter their consequences through adequate preparedness and resilience.

author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

