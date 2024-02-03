Earthquake-Affected Family Finds Shelter and Aid in Relief Camp

Following the tremors of a catastrophic earthquake, Murat and his wife Elif, along with their two children, found solace amidst uncertainty and fear. Initially, they were compelled to seek temporary shelter in their car for three tumultuous nights. Soon after, they found themselves seeking refuge with relatives in a village, sharing their space with ten other families in cramped quarters.

Transition to Temporary Shelter

The family eventually found a semblance of stability by taking up residence in a container within a camp located in Kahramanmaras. Here, the family has not only found shelter but also a community of individuals who share their experiences and struggles.

Murat's New Role

Amid dealing with post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD), Murat has found a role within the camp that involves managing the storage of relief supplies and distributing aid to other families. This work not only provides him with a sense of purpose but also helps him channel his traumatic experiences into supporting those who are grappling with similar circumstances.

Financial Assistance from the British Red Cross

The family's journey towards recovery is being supplemented by financial assistance in the form of cash aid from the British Red Cross. This aid, now funded by the Disasters Emergency Committee (DEC), enables them to purchase necessities such as clothing and food from designated markets and stores. The aid, amounting to roughly £88 per month, is provided via a card system, offering them a degree of autonomy and dignity in their purchases.