Diyarbakir's Historic Walls: A Dangerous Attraction for Selfie Enthusiasts

The ancient walls of Diyarbakir, a region located in the southeastern part of Turkey, have lately turned into a perilous attraction for selfie enthusiasts. Despite standing at an imposing height of 10-12 meters and a width of 3 meters, these walls, which have earned a prestigious spot on the UNESCO World Heritage List, have been continuously breached by daring individuals, all for the sake of a photograph.

Ignoring Safety Bans and Facing Consequences

Despite the government's clear prohibition against ascending these historic walls due to the inherent dangers, people have continued to defy this ban, often with disastrous results. In a mere span of a week, two individuals sustained injuries after plummeting from these lofty walls while attempting to capture selfies. The victims are currently in a stable condition, but this incident has sounded alarm bells about the potential risks associated with such reckless behavior.

Medical Warning and a Call for Preventive Measures

Dr. zkan Ykselmi, who attended to the victims, expressed his concerns about the severity of the potential injuries that could be sustained from such falls. He emphasized the possibility of critical trauma, including injuries to the head, bone fractures, and spinal cord damages. Such injuries could have far-reaching consequences, ranging from permanent disability to fatality. Dr. Ykselmi earnestly appealed to the youth to refrain from endangering their lives for the sake of social media popularity. He further implored that safety protocols be strictly adhered to, especially in precarious locations like city walls or construction sites.

Administrative Intervention Needed

In the wake of these incidents, Dr. Ykselmi also called upon the authorities to enforce necessary safety measures to prevent any further occurrences of such nature. He stressed the importance of administrative intervention in ensuring the safety of the public, especially in areas that pose a significant risk to individuals. The recent accidents serve as a stark reminder of the potential consequences of defying safety measures for momentary fame on social media.