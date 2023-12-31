en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Disaster

Devastating Earthquake Hits Antakya, Türkiye: A Story of Destruction and Recovery

author
By: Safak Costu
Published: December 31, 2023 at 8:13 am EST
Devastating Earthquake Hits Antakya, Türkiye: A Story of Destruction and Recovery

A 7.8 magnitude earthquake struck the city of Antakya, in southern Türkiye, near the Syrian border. The initial tremor was soon followed by another quake measuring 7.5. The impact was devastating, resulting in the death of more than 55,000 people, injuries to over 100,000 individuals, and leaving tens of thousands homeless.

Immediate Response and International Aid

As the scale of the disaster unfolded, emergency services and volunteers mobilized, plunging into the rubble in a race against time to rescue survivors. The Turkish government declared a state of emergency in the region, facilitating the allocation of resources for recovery efforts. The international community also rallied in support, initiating a massive relief effort to rescue and shelter survivors.

Resilience and Rebuilding Efforts

In response to the catastrophe, Turkish authorities launched a major rebuilding campaign, pledging to construct new housing units in 11 provinces affected by the earthquakes. The Ministry of Environment, Urbanization, and Climate Change initiated the ‘On-Site Transformation Project,’ aimed at swiftly rehabilitating disaster-stricken areas and facilitating the return of victims to their homes. The Minister of Environment, Urbanization, and Climate Change reported that 1,000 homes in Antakya district were ready for delivery, with nearly 10,000 residences to be delivered soon in Kahramanmaraş.

Financial Support for Recovery

International financial institutions stepped in, providing financing deals to assist in the rebuilding of damaged infrastructure and help small and medium-sized enterprises recover in the earthquake zone. This support underscores the importance of international cooperation in times of disaster and underscores the potential for recovery when communities and nations work together.

0
Disaster International Relations Turkey
author

Safak Costu

Şafak Coştu kicked off her career in journalism by contributing to some of Turkey's most renowned national publications, showcasing her formidable skills and ability. With time, she expanded her professional field, incorporating writing and teaching into her domain of expertise. Working as the Chief Correspondent for BNN Türkiye, Şafak leverages her extensive knowledge and skills to deliver insightful reports on the region's latest happenings. With her deep understanding and unique point of view on contemporary matters, she has firmly established herself as a respected figure in Turkish journalism.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Fire Exposes Dire Conditions in Rohingya Refugee Camps

By Aqsa Younas Rana

Mount Semeru Erupts: A Significant Volcanic Event in Indonesia

By Aqsa Younas Rana

Christmas Day Tragedy: Flash Floods Ravage Ladysmith, South Africa

By Mazhar Abbas

Ladysmith Flash Floods: A Tale of Devastation and Loss

By Ebenezer Mensah

Rescue Teams in Gaza: A Struggle Between Hope and Survival ...
@Disaster · 2 hours
Rescue Teams in Gaza: A Struggle Between Hope and Survival ...
heart comment 0
Flood Havoc in Budiriro: A Call for Improved Flood Management

By BNN Correspondents

Flood Havoc in Budiriro: A Call for Improved Flood Management
Nikki Haley Courts Iowa Votes, Fumbles on Basketball Star’s Name

By Geeta Pillai

Nikki Haley Courts Iowa Votes, Fumbles on Basketball Star's Name
First Lady’s Representatives Respond to Guinea Fire Incident

By Quadri Adejumo

First Lady's Representatives Respond to Guinea Fire Incident
Iceland’s Volcano Eruption: A Spectacle of Nature, A Catalyst for Concern

By Nimrah Khatoon

Iceland's Volcano Eruption: A Spectacle of Nature, A Catalyst for Concern
Latest Headlines
World News
China's President Xi Jinping Commits to Advancement and Reunification in New Year Address
3 mins
China's President Xi Jinping Commits to Advancement and Reunification in New Year Address
ABC's New Year's Eve Broadcast: A Mixture of Applause and Criticism
3 mins
ABC's New Year's Eve Broadcast: A Mixture of Applause and Criticism
National Commission for Safai Karamcharis Advocates for Sanitary Workers' Rights and Wages
3 mins
National Commission for Safai Karamcharis Advocates for Sanitary Workers' Rights and Wages
Worldwide Celebration: Welcoming 2024 with Hope and Joy
4 mins
Worldwide Celebration: Welcoming 2024 with Hope and Joy
Xi Jinping Ushers in 2024 with New Year Address Highlighting China's Achievements and Aspirations
4 mins
Xi Jinping Ushers in 2024 with New Year Address Highlighting China's Achievements and Aspirations
New Year's Resolutions: The Psychology and Power of Personal Growth
4 mins
New Year's Resolutions: The Psychology and Power of Personal Growth
No Labels Advocates for Third-Party Presidential Candidate Amid Political Discontent
4 mins
No Labels Advocates for Third-Party Presidential Candidate Amid Political Discontent
'Transforming Political Campaigns': AI and Big Data Reshaping Africa's Political Landscape
11 mins
'Transforming Political Campaigns': AI and Big Data Reshaping Africa's Political Landscape
Combatting Loneliness: A Call for Elderly Kiwis to Connect and Thrive This Summer
11 mins
Combatting Loneliness: A Call for Elderly Kiwis to Connect and Thrive This Summer
Worldwide Celebration: Welcoming 2024 with Hope and Joy
4 mins
Worldwide Celebration: Welcoming 2024 with Hope and Joy
Xi Jinping Ushers in 2024 with New Year Address Highlighting China's Achievements and Aspirations
4 mins
Xi Jinping Ushers in 2024 with New Year Address Highlighting China's Achievements and Aspirations
Escalation in Gaza: Israeli Airstrikes and the Search for Ceasefire
24 mins
Escalation in Gaza: Israeli Airstrikes and the Search for Ceasefire
Christ the Redeemer Honors Pelé: A Monumental Tribute to a Soccer Legend
1 hour
Christ the Redeemer Honors Pelé: A Monumental Tribute to a Soccer Legend
2024 Global Economic Outlook: Navigating Potential Threats and Opportunities
2 hours
2024 Global Economic Outlook: Navigating Potential Threats and Opportunities
Loch Ness Monster Sightings in 2023: A Dip but Not a Disbelief
2 hours
Loch Ness Monster Sightings in 2023: A Dip but Not a Disbelief
World Welcomes 2024: A Global Tapestry of New Year's Eve Celebrations
2 hours
World Welcomes 2024: A Global Tapestry of New Year's Eve Celebrations
Global Countdown2Ceasefire Campaign Gains Momentum Ahead of New Year's Eve
3 hours
Global Countdown2Ceasefire Campaign Gains Momentum Ahead of New Year's Eve
2023: A Year of Record-Breaking Performances and Historic Feats in Sports
4 hours
2023: A Year of Record-Breaking Performances and Historic Feats in Sports

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app