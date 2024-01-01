Daesh Ringleader Captured by Turkey’s Intelligence Agency: Potential Attack Thwarted

The National Intelligence Organization (MIT) of Turkey has made a significant stride in their anti-terror operations, with the successful apprehension of the Daesh ringleader, Abdullah al Jundi, also known as Hattab El Muhacir. Al Jundi, who commanded a battalion in Aleppo, Syria, was reportedly scheming an attack against Turkish forces stationed in regions safeguarded by Operations Euphrates Shield and Olive Branch.

Collaborative Operation Thwarts Potential Attack

The operation, executed in collaboration with the Syrian National Army (SNA), was triggered by intelligence about the planned attacks on Turkish security vehicles. The operation took place in the town of al Bab, falling under the precinct of Operation Euphrates Shield. The combined forces of MIT and SNA managed not only to prevent a potential catastrophe but also to uncover Daesh’s action plans and seize a wealth of digital materials.

Information Revelation and Ongoing Threats

Abdullah al Jundi’s testimony shed light on Daesh’s reconnaissance activities and the identities of battalion members primed to execute operations. Turkey has been grappling with significant threats from Daesh since 2013, with multiple attacks resulting in over 300 fatalities. Recognizing the looming danger, Turkey declared Daesh a terrorist organization in the same year and has since ramped up domestic and international anti-terror operations.

Continued Vigilance Against Daesh and Other Groups

Despite the official downfall of Daesh in Iraq and its territorial losses in Syria, the group persists in conducting underground operations and has suffered the loss of key leaders in military operations. Ankara continues to amplify its efforts to dismantle terrorist networks within Turkey, including Daesh, the Kurdistan Workers’ Party (PKK), and its Syrian extension, the YPG. These efforts encompass targeted operations and the freezing of assets connected to these organizations.