Safety

Covert Diplomacy Averts Potential Diplomatic Feud in Sagiv Jehezkel Incident

author
By: Safak Costu
Published: January 15, 2024 at 6:14 am EST
Covert Diplomacy Averts Potential Diplomatic Feud in Sagiv Jehezkel Incident

In an incident that could have easily kindled a diplomatic feud, Sagiv Jehezkel, an Israeli soccer player for Turkish club Antalyaspor, found himself at the heart of a controversy when he was detained by Turkish authorities for expressing solidarity with hostages held by the militant organization, Hamas. The incident, which took place during a top-flight league game, saw Jehezkel displaying a bandage bearing the inscription ‘100 Days 7.10’ and a Star of David. The gesture was interpreted as incitement to hatred, leading to Jehezkel’s detainment, but he was later released pending trial.

The Incident and Its Aftermath

Following Jehezkel’s controversial gesture, Antalyaspor suspended him from the team and announced that they were considering terminating his contract. This decision was backed by the Turkish Football Federation, which condemned Jehezkel’s actions. The situation was met with outrage in Israel, prompting the Israeli Foreign and Defense Ministers to voice their disapproval of Turkey’s actions. Despite the potentially explosive nature of the situation, the Israeli Foreign Ministry adopted a strategy of discretion, instructing its diplomats to refrain from making public comments.

Collective Efforts to Resolve the Issue

The matter was delicately handled with a shared desire from both Jehezkel’s team, Antalyaspor, and the Turkish premier league to quickly resolve the issue. The primary aim was to avoid casting Turkey in a negative light, suggesting it as an unsafe environment for foreign players. Despite the political undertones, the collective focus remained on ensuring that the incident did not attract widespread attention or give rise to any broader diplomatic or safety concerns. The Israeli Foreign Ministry, in line with this approach, maintained a low profile throughout the process, only issuing a statement upon Jehezkel’s release.

The Underlying Diplomatic Play

The intricate handling of the incident underscores the fine line treaded by diplomatic efforts in such situations. By refraining from public comments and keeping a low profile, the Foreign Ministry was able to prevent the situation from escalating into a major diplomatic conflict, a testament to the power of covert diplomacy. While the incident ruffled feathers on both sides, the collective efforts of all involved ensured it did not blow out of proportion, safeguarding not only the reputation of the Turkish premier league but also the diplomatic relations between the two nations.

Safety Turkey
author

Safak Costu

Şafak Coştu kicked off her career in journalism by contributing to some of Turkey's most renowned national publications, showcasing her formidable skills and ability. With time, she expanded her professional field, incorporating writing and teaching into her domain of expertise. Working as the Chief Correspondent for BNN Türkiye, Şafak leverages her extensive knowledge and skills to deliver insightful reports on the region's latest happenings. With her deep understanding and unique point of view on contemporary matters, she has firmly established herself as a respected figure in Turkish journalism.

Safety

