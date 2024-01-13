Col. Alper Gezeravci: Pioneering Turkish Space Exploration

Col. Alper Gezeravci, the inaugural Turkish space traveler, is on the verge of embarking on a pivotal journey into the cosmos—a mission he dubs ‘just the beginning.’ By doing so, he is ushering in a new epoch of Turkish space exploration and ambition. Currently in quarantine with his team in Florida, USA, Gezeravci shared his anticipations and plans during an online news conference.

Carrying Turkish Dreams into Space

Gezeravci’s mission signifies not just an individual’s journey, but the collective aspirations of an entire nation projected into space. It carries the hopes of expanding the horizons for the future generations of Turkey. With a rich background as a military and civilian pilot, Gezeravci now stands as a beacon of Turkey’s robust engagement with domestic satellite technologies and space studies.

Mission as a Means to an End

According to Gezeravci, this mission is not the end of the road, but the means to a more considerable end—propelling their objectives in space research. He expressed his deep gratitude towards the people of Turkey and the government institutions for their unwavering support in making the dreams of Turkey’s youth a reality.

Axiom Mission 3: A Tech-Advanced Journey

The upcoming mission, known as Axiom Mission 3 (Ax-3), is set to leverage state-of-the-art technology. The astronauts will be equipped with black rings capable of monitoring their daily performance data. The launch is scheduled to take place aboard a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket in a Dragon spacecraft from NASA’s Kennedy Space Center. The planned liftoff is at 1.11 a.m. local time on January 18, with an expected docking with the International Space Station on January 19.