Turkey

Col. Alper Gezeravci: Pioneering Turkish Space Exploration

By: Safak Costu
Published: January 13, 2024 at 5:04 am EST
Col. Alper Gezeravci: Pioneering Turkish Space Exploration

Col. Alper Gezeravci, the inaugural Turkish space traveler, is on the verge of embarking on a pivotal journey into the cosmos—a mission he dubs ‘just the beginning.’ By doing so, he is ushering in a new epoch of Turkish space exploration and ambition. Currently in quarantine with his team in Florida, USA, Gezeravci shared his anticipations and plans during an online news conference.

Carrying Turkish Dreams into Space

Gezeravci’s mission signifies not just an individual’s journey, but the collective aspirations of an entire nation projected into space. It carries the hopes of expanding the horizons for the future generations of Turkey. With a rich background as a military and civilian pilot, Gezeravci now stands as a beacon of Turkey’s robust engagement with domestic satellite technologies and space studies.

Mission as a Means to an End

According to Gezeravci, this mission is not the end of the road, but the means to a more considerable end—propelling their objectives in space research. He expressed his deep gratitude towards the people of Turkey and the government institutions for their unwavering support in making the dreams of Turkey’s youth a reality.

Axiom Mission 3: A Tech-Advanced Journey

The upcoming mission, known as Axiom Mission 3 (Ax-3), is set to leverage state-of-the-art technology. The astronauts will be equipped with black rings capable of monitoring their daily performance data. The launch is scheduled to take place aboard a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket in a Dragon spacecraft from NASA’s Kennedy Space Center. The planned liftoff is at 1.11 a.m. local time on January 18, with an expected docking with the International Space Station on January 19.

Turkey
Safak Costu

Şafak Coştu kicked off her career in journalism by contributing to some of Turkey's most renowned national publications, showcasing her formidable skills and ability. With time, she expanded her professional field, incorporating writing and teaching into her domain of expertise. Working as the Chief Correspondent for BNN Türkiye, Şafak leverages her extensive knowledge and skills to deliver insightful reports on the region's latest happenings. With her deep understanding and unique point of view on contemporary matters, she has firmly established herself as a respected figure in Turkish journalism.

